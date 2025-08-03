MS Dhoni Backs CSK Star for IPL 2026 Turnaround After Last Season Debacle

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.

MS Dhoni, one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has placed his faith in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to resolve their batting woes in the upcoming IPL 2026. Notably, the skipper was ruled out after just five fixtures of the latest IPL season with an elbow injury.

All matches (37) Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDS – CDK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – GUI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 CPP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – WIM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – GCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 SLG – RUCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 GCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 RUCC – PIR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gibraltar ECS Gibraltar T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Gibraltar Women tour of Estonia 2025 EST-W – GIB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL 9/0 PHG – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – KELN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – PUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuala Lumpur MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PRK – SRAK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – South Mackay Mackay T20 Championship, 2025 MAR – ROC 152/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 HTW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – BBW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – EAE – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI 126/7 PAK 133/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tiskre Switzerland tour of Estonia, 2025 ESN – SWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings

MS Dhoni on Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Comeback in IPL 2026

Former CSK captain, who also led the team this season in Gaikwad’s absence, felt that his re-inclusion into the squad would be the key factor for the Men in Yellow’s comeback in the next edition. The Chennai outfit struggled in all three aspects of the game in the IPL 2025.

However, their poor batting stats were the most evident as CSK held the second-worst batting average of just 23.41 during the middle overs in this season. Moreover, Chennai also registered their lowest ever IPL total at their home ground, Chepauk, in this edition after managing to put up only 103 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

“We were slightly worried about our batting order, but I think it’s quite sorted now. Rutu will be coming back. He got injured, but he will be returning. So, we are quite settled now,” Dhoni stated at an event in Chennai.

ALSO READ:

The gloveman also believes that his franchise would be in a better place after the upcoming mini auction ahead of the IPL 2026. Notably, the five-time champions finished the IPL 2025 in the bottom place with just four wins in their 14 league-stage matches.

“I wouldn’t say we slacked off, but there were certain gaps that needed to be filled. A small auction is coming up in December. There are a few loopholes, and we’ll try to address them,” stressed the former CSK skipper.

Ruturaj Gaikwad in IPL 2025

The 28-year-old showcased a mixed bag of form in his limited five-match appearance in the IPL 2025. The batter started off CSK’s campaign with a blistering 26-ball 53 against their arch rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at home. But he failed to continue the momentum in the next home fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the former CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood dismissed him early for a four-ball duck.

However, the batter made a swift comeback to notch up 63 runs off 44 balls against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. But he managed to score just five and one against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the following matches, respectively, before being ruled out of the tournament. After a disastrous IPL 2025 season, CSK fans would hope to see Gaikwad in his usual fiery form, both as a batter and leader, to register a massive comeback in the IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.