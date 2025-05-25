Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni showcased his captaincy brilliance once again, this time to outfox Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill during the GT vs CSK clash earlier today (May 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the third ball of the third over by Anshul Kamboj. Kamboj bowled a length delivery outside off and the ball nearly held its line which surprised Gill, leading to a thick edge to first slip Urvil Patel. Gill had to depart cheaply, scoring only 13 off 9 balls in a towering chase of 231.

Following the wicket, it was caught on replays that just prior to the delivery, MS Dhoni had instructed Urvil to shift a little to his left and that’s exactly where Gill ended up hitting eventually.

CSK end IPL 2025 on a high

The five-time IPL winners, who were already out of the race and finished the season last in the points table, ensured to win their last fixture and they did so in a comprehensive manner. CSK outclassed table-toppers Gujarat Titans by a big margin of 83 runs, after posting their highest team total of the season – 230 for 5 in 20 overs.

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2025?

There was a lot of speculation surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement after CSK’s last match of the league. However, the 43-year-old cleared any air of ambiguity stating that he hasn’t taken any immediate decision and update about his availability for next season in due time.

