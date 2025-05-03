MS Dhoni Handpicks CSK Pacer For Criticism After Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a two-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025 on Saturday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni handpicked pacer Matheesha Pathirana for criticism following the team’s loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an IPL 2025 match in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Sri Lankan speedster was at the receiving end of things towards the end of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s innings.

‘We need to practice more yorkers’: MS Dhoni

He ended up conceding 21 runs in the final over, allowing the hosts post 213/5 from 20 overs. The worst part for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday was that Pathirana hardly bowled any yorkers.

“We need to practice more yorkers. More often than not, when the batters start to connect, you have to rely on yorkers. Also the margin of error (yorkers provide) – so if you’re looking for a perfect yorker, if that doesn’t happen, a low full toss is the next best thing. It’s one of the most difficult balls to hit,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

The 22-year-old finished his four overs with figures of 3/36. “Somebody like Pathirana, if the yorker isn’t happening, he has got pace. He can bowl the bouncer and keep the batter guessing. At times if he’s looking for yorkers, batters are looking to line it up and if he misses, batters have a chance of hitting,” added the Jharkhand-based cricketer.

How RCB beat CSK in Bengaluru

After being asked to bat first, openers Jacob Bethell (53) and Virat Kohli (62) built a 97-run partnership. At one point, Royal Challengers Bengaluru found themselves in a spot of bother at 154/4 in the 17th over. This was after Jitesh Sharma’s dismissal. However, Romario Shepherd had an outing to remember with the bat as he slammed an unbeaten 53 runs off just 14 balls.

ALSO READ:

The major highlights of Chennai Super Kings’ reply were valiant knocks from teenager Ayush Mhatre (94) and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (77), who forged a 114-run stand for the third wicket. Chennai Super Kings needed 15 runs to win from the last over.

Yash Dayal came into the attack for the final over and his wicket of MS Dhoni in the third ball of the over changed the game. The Men in Yellow finished their innings at 211/5 from 20 overs, falling two runs short of the target.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.