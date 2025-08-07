News
CSK MS Dhoni
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Legend MS Dhoni Opens Up About Playing In IPL 2026 And Beyond

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: August 7, 2025
2 min read

As of now, the CSK stalwart has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45 across 278 matches in his IPL career.

CSK MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) always come in tandem. The former India skipper has been playing for the franchise ever since the IPL started. Under his leadership, the Yellow Army has won the IPL five times.

Despite retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has been playing for CSK in the IPL, and a lot of fans have been wondering whether he will play the next season or not.

MS Dhoni Opens Up About His IPL Future

After not talking about it for a long time, Dhoni has finally spoken about his future with CSK. Attending a private event earlier this week, the former captain confirmed his commitment to CSK even beyond his playing years.

“Me and CSK, we are together. You know even for the next 15-20 years (crowd cheers). I hope they don’t think I’ll be playing for another 15-20 years! But yeah,” Dhoni said.

ALSO READ:

A lot of questions were raised that Dhoni would not take part in the IPL after 2024, but shutting all the rumours, the 44-year-old took part in the 2025 edition of the cash-rich league. He made a remarkable comeback from the knee injury he sustained. 

The former India skipper even led the team after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. CSK had a tough outing, though, as they finished the season at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, managing only four wins in 14 matches.

“It’s not about one year or two years. I will always be sitting in a yellow jersey. You know whether I’ll be playing or not in a while, but yeah, you know yourself,” he added.

MS Dhoni IPL Stats

As of now, the CSK stalwart has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45 across 278 matches in his IPL career. Dhoni has also hammered 25 half-centuries with a best of 84 not out. While standing behind the stumps, Dhoni has taken 158 catches and implemented 47 stumpings.

For CSK, Dhoni has smashed the most sixes (235), and his IPL CV is highly impressive. Talking about the IPL 2025, the right-hand batter collected 196 runs from 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17. He also hit 12 fours and as many sixes in the season with a strike rate of 151.72 in the death overs.

