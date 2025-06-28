Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Corbin Bosch pushed his case for a retention in the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season after slamming a stellar century in only the second Test of his career. Bosch gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess to notch up the ton, after hitting a fifty on his debut.
The 30-year-old, who played his first match in red-ball cricket for the Proteas in December last year against Pakistan, remained unbeaten on 100* (124 balls) on Day 1 of the first of the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.
Earlier, a century and a fifty from debutants Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) and Dewald Brevis (51) propelled South Africa to 418 for 9 at stumps.
For the unversed, Bosch played his maiden season in the IPL last edition after MI picked him as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams at INR 75 lakhs. Although he got a limited opportunity to play, featuring in only three games, Bosch managed to impress.
The talented right-hander showcased his all-round skills in IPL 2025, scoring 47 runs and taking a wicket in addition to an electric presence in the field to guide the team into the Playoffs. Incidentally, the IPL gig also saw him facing a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after he rejected the contract with Peshawar Zalmi to come to India and play.
Before coming to IPL, Corbin also represented the MI franchise in their SA20 team, the MI Cape Town (MICT) and played a crucial role in their maiden title win earlier this year. He took 11 wickets in eight games, finishing in the list of top 10 wicket-takers.
Although a slightly late bloomer, the Proteas is an incredible talent who can contribute across every department. His fine performance in international and franchise cricket along with his existing association with the five-time champions will definitely make the MI management consider him for retention in IPL 2026.
