Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 29, 2025
2 min read
Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Corbin Bosch pushed his case for a retention in the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season after slamming a stellar century in only the second Test of his career. Bosch gave a sheer testament to his batting prowess to notch up the ton, after hitting a fifty on his debut.

The 30-year-old, who played his first match in red-ball cricket for the Proteas in December last year against Pakistan, remained unbeaten on 100* (124 balls) on Day 1 of the first of the two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Earlier, a century and a fifty from debutants Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) and Dewald Brevis (51) propelled South Africa to 418 for 9 at stumps.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians’ Corbin Bosch push for IPL 2026 retention

For the unversed, Bosch played his maiden season in the IPL last edition after MI picked him as an injury replacement for Lizaad Williams at INR 75 lakhs. Although he got a limited opportunity to play, featuring in only three games, Bosch managed to impress.

The talented right-hander showcased his all-round skills in IPL 2025, scoring 47 runs and taking a wicket in addition to an electric presence in the field to guide the team into the Playoffs. Incidentally, the IPL gig also saw him facing a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), after he rejected the contract with Peshawar Zalmi to come to India and play.

Before coming to IPL, Corbin also represented the MI franchise in their SA20 team, the MI Cape Town (MICT) and played a crucial role in their maiden title win earlier this year. He took 11 wickets in eight games, finishing in the list of top 10 wicket-takers.

Although a slightly late bloomer, the Proteas is an incredible talent who can contribute across every department. His fine performance in international and franchise cricket along with his existing association with the five-time champions will definitely make the MI management consider him for retention in IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Corbin Bosch
IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians
ZIM vs SA
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

CSK Star Vijay Shankar Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 27*(18) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026.jpg

CSK Star Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 28*(17) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026

10:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Might Be In Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the group stage of IPL 2025.
7:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
CSK Player Khaleel Ahmed Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

CSK Player Joins Essex in County Championship To Push His Case for a India Test Spot

7:24 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Major League Cricket Heinrich Klaasen

SRH Icon Steps Down As Captain, Former Punjab Kings All-Rounder Replaces As Skipper At Seattle Orcas After Losing Streak in MLC 2025

However, after removing Mott from his head coach role, they have not roped in any replacement.
6:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Dewald Brevis Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

6:43 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Not Arshdeep Singh, Another Punjab Kings Star Spotted in India Nets Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

A few journalists covering the matches from the ground clicked him with Indian players.
5:06 pm
Darpan Jain
