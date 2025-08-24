Mumbai Indians, CSK, and KKR Players Included in a Star-Studded Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year.

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming tri-series and Asia Cup 2025, with several IPL stars featuring in the side. Rashid Khan will lead the unit, while several other obvious names are part of the side that will present a strong challenge to the teams competing in the tournament.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Darwish Rasooli, and Sediqullah Atal retain their places from Afghanistan’s latest T20I squad against Zimbabwe last year, while Ibrahim Zadran returns to the fold after missing the series. His previous T20I outing was in the T20 World Cup 2024, and he was unavailable for the Zimbabwe rubber due to ankle surgery that kept him out for an extended period.

All-rounders galore, with the likes of Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, and Mohammad Nabi bringing their depth and experience to the squad. All of them have been involved in franchise cricket all around the world and balance the team with their batting and bowling values.

Multi-skilled players have always been a strength of Afghanistan’s team, and this squad again confirms the same with a number of all-rounders to work with. They also have Mohammad Ishaq, who will act as a backup wicketkeeper-batter for Gurbaz in case of an injury.

Top-class spinners bolster Afghanistan squad, Naveen-ul-Haq returns

Another strong area of Afghanistan has been their spin attack, which has already stamped its authority with supreme performances across various leagues and international cricket. Led by Rashid Khan, the squad features quality spinners like Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, and Allah Ghazanfar.

Meanwhile, Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the international arena after eight months since he retired from ODIs. His last outing in Afghan colours was in December 2024, and the pacer has not had the opportunity to represent his national team since.

Other pacers in the team include the experienced Fazalhaq Farooqi, while Farid Malik also brings a left-arm angle and might be a backup for Farooqi. The three standby players are Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan have not played any T20I this year and will prepare for the multi-nation tournament with a tri-series involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan in Sharjah. With vast knowledge of the conditions and a squad tailor-made for the UAE conditions, Afghanistan will pose a massive threat to other teams and can exceed expectations, as they have in recent ICC events, and look to build for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Afghanistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Reserve Players – Wafiullah Tarakhil, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai