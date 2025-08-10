Mumbai Indians Batter Continues Impressive Run in The Hundred 2025, Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 86 runs off 50 balls at a strike rate of 172.

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is currently enjoying a fine form in his career. Following his 42 runs off 23 balls against the Northern Superchargers in the previous fixture, the batter has produced another remarkable performance in the latest clash of The Hundred 2025. His continued display of a fierce form might propel the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners to acquire the player in the IPL 2026 auction.

Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

After being put to bat first, the London Spirit batters registered a brilliant comeback to notch up 163/5 on the scoreboard. This comes after the tournament opener, where they could not even play out the entire 100 balls and were folded for only 80 runs. However, skipper Kane Williamson was the only batter in that fiery lineup to play a run-a-ball knock and also managed to contribute just 14 runs.

But in the second innings, the only two notable knocks came from Bairstow and Chris Green. The opener scored 86 runs off 50 deliveries at a pulsating strike rate of 172. His blistering knock included six fours and as many boundaries. Luke Wells also played a cameo, but a poor middle-order show once again failed to step up at the right time as they lost the match by a close margin of just eight runs. Notably, the Welsh Fire have lost both matches of the league so far and are currently placed sixth in the points table.

IPL 2026 Prospects of Jonny Bairstow

The gloveman joined MI’s squad in IPL 2025 as a replacement for his national teammate Will Jacks after the final league-stage match of the franchise. He just featured in two IPL 2025 playoff matches and played crucial knocks for the teams in both of those fixtures. But as the 35-year-old joined the team as a replacement, MI cannot retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Notably, Bairstow scored 47 runs in 22 balls at a blazing strike rate of 213.63 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator. He also provided another crucial start to the team’s innings with a 24-ball 38 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. But unfortunately, the Mumbai outfit lost the match by five wickets to crash out of the IPL 2025.

Bairstow’s back-to-back stunning performances in the knockouts of the previous season and his ongoing purple patch may push the franchise to acquire the batter ahead of the IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.