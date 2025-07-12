Mumbai Indians – CSK War Reignited in MLC 2025 After Fiery Incident Involving Kieron Pollard and Faf du Plessis [WATCH]

MI New York have beaten Texas Super Kings to advance to the MLC 2025 Final.

The fierce battle between two of the most successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is not limited to India’s cash-rich T20 league. It has also spread its sparks in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

During the eighth over of Qualifier 2 of the MLC 2025 between MI New York (MINY) and Texas Super Kings (TSK), MI great Kieron Pollard stopped before releasing a delivery. He noticed that the former CSK player Faf du Plessis, who represents TSK in the tournament and was batting at 38*, has already crossed the crease. Though MI’s batting coach of the IPL 2025 did not remove the bails, he gave the TSK skipper a stern warning while going back to his run-up.

Watch the video here:

Kieron Pollard gives Faf du Plessis a gentle reminder to stay in his crease! 😂 pic.twitter.com/VvQteBEeCC — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 12, 2025

MINY vs TSK in MLC 2025 Qualifier 2

After opting to field first in Dallas, a commendable effort from the bowling unit restricted TSK to 166/5. South African pacer Tristan Luus bagged a brilliant three-wicket haul while Rushil Ugarkar picked up two at an impressive economy of 7.75. None of the top-order batters managed to contribute, except a fighting 42-ball 59 from captain Du Plessis.

However, a blistering late surge from Akeal Hosein (55 runs off 32 balls) and Donovan Ferreira (32 runs off 20 balls), which included a combined seven boundaries and five sixes, helped them to reach a formidable total.

While chasing the low target, opener Monank Patel provided a solid start with his 39-ball 49. Eventually, a 52-run knock from the newly appointed MINY skipper Nicholas Pooran and a blazing 47 runs off just 22 balls from the former captain Pollard took the team over the line with

They will next face the reigning champions, Washington Freedom, in the MLC 2025 Final on July 14. Previously, a wash-out helped Freedom to edge past TSK to directly qualify for the summit clash after finishing the league stage at the top. However, TSK’s journey in this edition came to an end as MINY defeated them by seven wickets, following their two-wicket victory over the MLC 2024 runners-up, San Francisco Unicorns, in the Eliminator.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.