Mumbai Indians Identify Future As Rookie South Africa Pacer Makes Rapid Strides Towards A Bid At IPL 2026 Auction

His 3/35 against the Texas Super Kings helped MI New York to reach the MLC 2025 Final.
Young South African pacer Tristan Luus has been a great addition to the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 team, MI New York (MINY). The 20-year-old has scalped six wickets in just three matches of the ongoing MLC 2025. This exceptional performance may earn him his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.
162/7
84/6
166/5
172/3
MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets
The bowler made his MLC debut in the final league-stage fixture of MINY against the defending champions, Washington Freedom. He dismissed two of the star Australian players, Mitchell Owen and Glenn Maxwell, in his debut match while conceding 39 runs. He also scalped the crucial wicket of Cooper Connolly and maintained an impressive economy of 8.00 in their Eliminator clash against the previous season’s runners-up, San Francisco Unicorns.
Luus went a step further against the Texas Super Kings to bag a stunning three-wicket haul in Qualifier 2. He dismissed Smit Patel, Shubham Ranjane and the opponent skipper Faf du Plessis while giving away only 35 runs in his four-over quota.
The youngster made the most of his limited opportunities and has had a brilliant outing in the MLC 2025 so far. Moreover, he has made crucial contributions to his team in the high-octane knock-out clashes, which helped MINY qualify for the Final of the tournament. Previously, he has also represented MI’s SA20 (South African T20 league) team, MI Cape Town, in the latest edition.
This makes a strong chance for the five-time IPL champions, MI, to bid for the young Proteas pacer. They might release Reece Topley to include Luus in their squad ahead of the next IPL season. Other franchises like Punjab Kings (PBKS), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC), who are also on the lookout for better overseas bowling options, may look to acquire him in the IPL 2026 auction.
