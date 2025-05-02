Mumbai Indians Reward Their Behind-the-Scenes Team After Thrashing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 [WATCH]

They registered a 100-run win over RR last night.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have rewarded their behind-the-scenes heroes after registering a comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After the match, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene was seen presenting a special “Maverick Award” to two members of the team’s data performance unit in the dressing room.

Dhananjai CKM and L Varun were given the recognition they deserved.

Our data performance team was key to our first win in Jaipur since 2012 💙



Dhananjai CKM & L Varun – well deserved 𝐌𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐒 in #RRvMI 👏#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #RRvMI pic.twitter.com/Uy12BP7ON8 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 2, 2025

Notably, MI’s victory over the Royals last night marked their first win in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium since IPL 2012. Their data performance team did a commendable job of finding some outstanding stats.

Mumbai Indians Head Coach Speaks

Jayawardene praised the team for their relentless effort in finding out the crucial matchups. He acknowledged their hard work and also credited them for MI’s remarkable win against RR.

“There’s couple of guys who were quite determined to make sure that we get this win. Because since 2012, we were not able to, so they found things that probably not many people would have found on this venue. And we kept on finding things and these guys do work really hard,” said the head coach.

RR vs MI in IPL 2025

After opting to field first, the Royals conceded a huge 217/2 to MI. Both openers, Ryan Rickelton and former MI captain Rohit Sharma, provided a fiery start to MI’s innings. They put up 61 (38) and 53 (36) runs on the board, respectively. Later, Suryakumar Yadav and skipper Hardik Pandya also contributed with their 23-ball-48 knock at a blazing strike rate of 208.69 apiece.

In the second innings, Royals’ young sensation and latest centurion Vaibhav Suryavanshi was dismissed for a two-ball duck. No other RR batter was able to build a partnership to get closer to the target. Though the England pacer Jofra Archer put up a fight with his 27-ball-30, MI eventually bundled out RR for just 117 runs.

After this win, MI have earned the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table. They require only one win out of the remaining three matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Moreover, Hardik and Co. have also increased their chances for a top-two finish after last night’s result. MI will take on the Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6.

