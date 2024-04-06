'You live and learn:' Former CSK star feels Mumbai Indians made a mistake with their captaincy switch approach; encourages Hardik Pandya to shut out noise

Former CSK Star Shane Watson recently opined on the Mumbai Indians captaincy saga. Mumbai remains the only team in the 17th season of the IPL to be defeated in all the three matches the team has played so far in the tournament.

The franchise has undergone a major transition since they bought back their former all-rounder Hardik Pandya and replaced the team’s former captain Rohit Sharma with him. Under Rohit’s reign as the captain, Mumbai Indians became the joint most successful team in the tournament and lifted five IPL titles.

Shane Watson backs Hardik Pandya to stay strong amid criticism

The former Australian all-rounder backed Hardik Pandya to win the first match for Mumbai Indians and reduce the backlash against him. Lately, Pandya has been brutally trolled on several public platforms for the team’s poor performances in the IPL 2024, however, MI is expected to bounce back soon.

While talking to JioCinema, Watson said, “The way things have played out. In hindsight, it is always..(laughs) a really great thing that you don't have until it does play out, and unfortunately, the backlash that has come towards Hardik is something that really no one, he, as an individual, the Mumbai Indians, the franchise, saw coming. If they had the time back, I'm sure they would have done things a little bit differently to reduce that backlash a little, that unnecessary didn't need to come. But you live and learn. And everyone like us is living and learning. One of the leading sports franchises in the world is learning as well. And that's the beauty of life which just taking every experience and trying to do better the next time.”

Shane Watson lauded Pandya for staying strong and cutting the outside noise while focusing on his game. He advocated the young Indian all-rounder to continue and put his headphones on while silencing the critics with his performances.