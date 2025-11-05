Mumbai Indians Player Named Captain, CSK Star Vice-Captain in India A Squad for South Africa Series

The Selection Committee has announced India A squad for the three-match one-day series against South Africa A, to be held in Rajkot.

Mumbai Indians player Tilak Varma has been named the captain of the squad, while Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the vice-captain.

The series is scheduled to start on 13th November 2025, with matches to be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

India A squad for one-day series against South Africa

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).

