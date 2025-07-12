Mumbai Indians Star Blazes Stunning T20 Blast 2025 Century, Sets Stage for Big IPL 2026 Auction Payday

He scored 116 in just 54 balls, including eight boundaries and ten maximums.

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper batter Jonny Bairstow hit a magnificent century during the T20 Blast 2025 fixture between Lancashire and Yorkshire. He opened the innings for Yorkshire and wreaked havoc on a nice batting surface in Manchester.

He scored 116 in just 54 balls, including eight boundaries and ten maximums, at a strike rate of 214.81. 79.31% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Bairstow scored 49.15% of the team’s runs alone.

It was his fifth century in his T20 career and his best score in the format, surpassing his previous best of 114 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2019. He was having a quiet T20 Blast 2025 and had scored only 56 runs in the previous four outings, with his scores reading: 29, 19, 4, & 4.

ALSO READ:

However, he returned to form with a bang and hit bowlers all around the park against Lancashire, who had a strong bowling lineup and were playing at home. Bairstow again reminded everyone about his superior skill set in white-ball cricket and gave a glimpse of his ruthless approach with the willow.

Jonny Bairstow has a new T20 high score 🤩



Watch every boundary from his 116 in the #RosesT20 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oURd8ghMHw — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 11, 2025

Jonny Bairstow might get a bid in the IPL 2026 auction

Jonny Bairstow was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, having struggled with form and middling seasons in the league before. However, he later came in as a partial replacement for the Mumbai Indians, replacing the South African Ryan Rickelton for the playoffs and played as a wicketkeeper batter.

He did a decent job in two matches, scoring 47 & 38 while opening the innings with Rohit Sharma. However, MI can not retain him since he was among the partial replacements, who are not allowed to be retained, and Bairstow will be up for grabs in the IPL 2026 auction.

With Bairstow, the teams are never sure whether he will perform or not, for his consistency has taken a major hit in recent years, and he has struggled with fitness at times. Still, he is among the most destructive batters in the world, so there will be temptation to include him in the next season.

Several teams like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking for quality wicketkeeper-batters, and Bairstow will fit perfectly in their setup. He has previous experience featuring in the league and being successful, something teams will look for while selecting the wicketkeeper-batters from the limited options available in the next auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.