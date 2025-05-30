Mumbai Indians Star Holds Massive Threat To Gujarat Titans Batting Template As GT vs MI Eliminator Clash in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians are set to lock horns against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator on Friday.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 in Mullanpur on Friday (May 30). Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians had finished third and fourth respectively in the IPL 2025 standings, and the winner of that game will face the loser of Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Gujarat Titans will dearly miss one of their most important players in Jos Buttler. Jos Buttler scored 538 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 163.03. However, the wicketkeeper-batter will miss the IPL playoffs because of England’s limited-overs series against West Indies at home. The series is set to begin with the first ODI in Birmingham on Thursday.

MI star who will hold a massive threat to GT batting template

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult will hold a massive threat to the Gujarat Titans batting template in the absence of Jos Buttler. Jos Buttler’s absence is a significant blow to Gujarat Titans, who are aiming to win their second IPL title. His replacement, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis, will have big shoes to fill in. Kusal Mendis, however, has not played in the IPL before.

The 30-year-old is likely to come out to bat at number three or four for Gujarat Titans, so he won’t be an immediate threat for the New Zealand veteran unless GT lose one or two quick wickets.

Shubman Gill-Sai Sudharsan dilemma

Trent Boult’s immediate threat will be the Gujarat Titans opening duo of skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Shubman Gill (649 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (679 runs) have scored a combined tally of 1328 runs from 14 matches for Gujarat Titans this season.

The duo have forged 909 runs from 14 matches in partnerships for the first wicket, with their highest tally of an unbeaten 205-run stand coming during a 10-wicket chase against Delhi Capitals.



Sai Sudharsan, however, has been unlucky against the 35-year-old New Zealand speedster. While he has scored 31 runs from 30 balls against Boult, the latter has dismissed Sai Sudharsan on both the occasions this season. Shubman Gill, one the other hand, has been dismissed by Trent Boult once in the IPL previously, although it wasn’t in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The Punjab batter has scored 74 runs from 69 balls against Boult with a strike-rate of 107.2.

Jos Buttler, who has scored 32 runs from 28 balls against Trent Boult in the IPL, has not been dismissed yet by the Kiwi pacer. Trent Boult has picked up 19 wickets from 14 matches in IPL 2025, with eight of those coming during the powerplay phase. Gujarat Titans’ top-order batting lineup will surely have their task cut out against Trent Boult and how they approach the Kiwi cricketer will likely play a crucial role in their Eliminator against Mumbai Indians.

