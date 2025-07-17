News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
mumbai indians ipl 2025 will jacks t20 blast sam curran jamie overton csk ipl 2026 retention
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles, IPL Teammate Flops While CSK Duo Struggle In T20 Blast As IPL 2026 Retention Questions Loom

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 17, 2025
2 min read

Mumbai Indians will look at his form before IPL 2026 retentions

mumbai indians ipl 2025 will jacks t20 blast sam curran jamie overton csk ipl 2026 retention

Will Jacks’ renewed form in the Vitality T20 Blast at home has been a blessing for Surrey. The top-order batter’s wobbly form with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 had hurt the team at crucial times, but his re-energised performances for his county side have made them the favorites for this year’s domestic T20 title.

Jacks had enjoyed a great debut season in IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he scored 230 runs from eight innings at a stunning strike rate of 175.57.

Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:30 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda UGA

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Kenya KNY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings

Even though he was released by RCB for the IPL 2025 auction, Jacks was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore. However, in his second season the England batter looked unconvincing as his strike rate dropped and his consistency took a hit.

Will Jacks makes case for IPL 2026 retention with T20 Blast form

MI reached the playoffs thanks to their excellent bowling performances and outstanding batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav. Jacks ended the season with 233 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 135.

Once he rejoined Surrey for the 2025 T20 Blast and County Championship, Jacks registered scores of 41, 43, 97, 0, 119, 20, 57, 31 and 57. While they got one draw and one win in the County Championship, they are top of the table in the South Zone in the T20 Blast with 10 wins from 13 matches.

ALSO READ:

Jacks continued his incredible run in the competition, with yet another half-century – this time a 52 off 36 balls – as Surrey posted 189/9 in 20 overs at the Lord’s.

Tom Curran’s 47 off 22 balls helped them post a fighting total which Middlesex looked to chase down with ease if not for Chris Jordan’s 2-28 that set up an eight-run victory. Opener Stephen Eskinazi scored 53 off 38 balls while captain Leus du Plooy (29 off 17 balls) and Ryan Higgins (29 not out off 18 balls) helped them get closer.

CSK duo Sam Curran and Jamie Overton flounder

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo Sam Curran and Jamie Overton failed with the bat and the ball despite ending on the winning side. Curran scored just eight off seven balls while going wicketless from his four overs while conceding 34 runs. Overton was out for golden duck and managed figures of 1-26 from three overs.

Jacks’ MI teammate Reece Topley failed with the ball as he went for 31 runs from his three overs in the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley
Sam Curran
Surrey
T20 Blast 2025
Will Jacks
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Mumbai Indians to release multiple overseas players ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction 

They last won an IPL trophy in 2020.
11:03 am
Sandip Pawar
Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

KKR and Rajasthan Royals Stars Deliver Match-Winning Performances in GSL 2025, Strengthen IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Both played a key role in guiding Guyana to victory.
10:01 am
Sagar Paul

KKR Grooming Former Pakistan U19 Talent And Rising Global T20 Star, But Is He Eligible To Enter IPL 2026 Auction?

9:28 am
CX Staff Writer
New Zealand Pacer Jacob Duffy Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

New Zealand Pacer Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

He is currently the No.1 bowler in ICC T20I Rankings.
10:26 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
csk-in-separate-talks-with-rajasthan-royals-for-trade-of mukesh choudhary-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

CSK In Separate Talks With Rajasthan Royals For Trade Of Fast Bowler Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This comes at a time when the future of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is reportedly uncertain.
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

Here is the list of players that Rajasthan Royals could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.