Mumbai Indians Star Sizzles, IPL Teammate Flops While CSK Duo Struggle In T20 Blast As IPL 2026 Retention Questions Loom

Mumbai Indians will look at his form before IPL 2026 retentions
Will Jacks’ renewed form in the Vitality T20 Blast at home has been a blessing for Surrey. The top-order batter’s wobbly form with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 had hurt the team at crucial times, but his re-energised performances for his county side have made them the favorites for this year’s domestic T20 title.
Jacks had enjoyed a great debut season in IPL 2024 with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he scored 230 runs from eight innings at a stunning strike rate of 175.57.
Even though he was released by RCB for the IPL 2025 auction, Jacks was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 5.25 crore. However, in his second season the England batter looked unconvincing as his strike rate dropped and his consistency took a hit.
MI reached the playoffs thanks to their excellent bowling performances and outstanding batting performances from Suryakumar Yadav. Jacks ended the season with 233 runs from 11 innings at a strike rate of 135.
Once he rejoined Surrey for the 2025 T20 Blast and County Championship, Jacks registered scores of 41, 43, 97, 0, 119, 20, 57, 31 and 57. While they got one draw and one win in the County Championship, they are top of the table in the South Zone in the T20 Blast with 10 wins from 13 matches.
Jacks continued his incredible run in the competition, with yet another half-century – this time a 52 off 36 balls – as Surrey posted 189/9 in 20 overs at the Lord’s.
Tom Curran’s 47 off 22 balls helped them post a fighting total which Middlesex looked to chase down with ease if not for Chris Jordan’s 2-28 that set up an eight-run victory. Opener Stephen Eskinazi scored 53 off 38 balls while captain Leus du Plooy (29 off 17 balls) and Ryan Higgins (29 not out off 18 balls) helped them get closer.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) duo Sam Curran and Jamie Overton failed with the bat and the ball despite ending on the winning side. Curran scored just eight off seven balls while going wicketless from his four overs while conceding 34 runs. Overton was out for golden duck and managed figures of 1-26 from three overs.
Jacks’ MI teammate Reece Topley failed with the ball as he went for 31 runs from his three overs in the match.
