Current And Former Mumbai Indians Stars Named in New Zealand T20I Squad For Tri-Series, RCB Star To Keep Wickets

Mumbai Indians Connections Highlight NZ Squad For Zimbabwe Tri-Series

New Zealand have named a 15-player squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, with several names familiar to IPL followers — particularly fans of Mumbai Indians.

Bevon Jacobs, the promising 23-year-old Auckland batter who was part of MI’s squad for IPL 2025, is in line to make his international debut. He’s the only uncapped player in an experienced squad captained by current MI all-rounder Mitchell Santner.

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Adam Milne also returns to the national setup after a strong run in Major League Cricket with the Texas Super Kings. Milne hasn’t played for New Zealand since November 2024 but has been in good rhythm, claiming nine wickets in four games in the USA-based league.

Head coach Rob Walter, leading the team in his first assignment since taking over, praised the mix of youth and experience.

“I think we’ve got a really strong squad for this tour,” Walter said. “It’s nice to welcome back a few of the players who missed the March series against Pakistan due to the IPL.”

RCB fans will also recognize wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, who was added to their squad late in IPL 2025 as a replacement but didn’t get a game. He’ll be the first-choice keeper for this tour, with Finn Allen, another former RCB bench player, named as backup.

The tri-series also marks New Zealand’s return to Zimbabwe for a white-ball tour for the first time since 2015. The Harare-based series, which begins on July 16, will see the BlackCaps take on hosts Zimbabwe and South Africa, with the top two sides progressing to the final on July 26.

On Mumbai Indians Bench, Bevon Jacobs Gets Chance To Push For IPL 2026 Retention

Bevon Jacobs was first named in a T20I squad last year against Sri Lanka but didn’t make his debut. Since then, his domestic form and IPL exposure have kept him on the selectors’ radar.

“Bevon’s been an outstanding performer in domestic cricket,” Walter said. “It’ll be a good chance for him to get back into the squad and potentially play.”

If Jacobs can showcase his potential to Mumbai Indians in the tri-series and further games New Zealand play in this format later this year, he has a solid chance to push for retention ahead of IPL 2026 auction. While he didn’t get to play in IPL 2025, Jacobs gave a good account of himself in the MI nets in the season.

Meanwhile, Milne’s inclusion becomes even more crucial with frontline pacers Lockie Ferguson (rested), Ben Sears (injured), and Kyle Jamieson (awaiting the birth of his first child) unavailable for the series.

Matt Henry, back from a shoulder injury, bolsters the pace attack alongside Zak Foulkes, Will O’Rourke, and Jacob Duffy, who is currently ranked No.1 among T20I bowlers by the ICC.

“Adam’s a really skilled T20 bowler, particularly proficient with the new ball,” Walter added. “With some of our key pacers missing, it’s great to lean on his experience.”

Why Is Kane Williamson Absent From New Zealand T20I Squad?

Kane Williamson, one of New Zealand’s most experienced players, made himself unavailable for selection. The decision is believed to be part of his phased return and workload management plan ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Williamson’s absence, however, is not due to injury.

Also missing are Devon Conway and Mitch Hay, who were overlooked with Seifert and Allen filling wicketkeeping roles.

The tour takes place in a transitional period for New Zealand cricket, with long-time pace stalwarts Trent Boult and Tim Southee having retired from the T20I format, further opening up opportunities for younger players in the setup.

New Zealand T20I Squad For T20I Tri-Series

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi