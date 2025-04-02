Mumbai Indians Stars To Follow Yashasvi Jaiswal to Goa From Mumbai Cricket: Reports

Jaiswal had featured for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Following the big announcement of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal leaving record Ranji champions Mumbai to join Goa for the upcoming domestic season, a latest report by Times Of India claimed that India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and star batter Tilak Varma are set to follow suit.

The report claimed that Suryakumar, who had recently won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in December, 2024, has been played a key role in Goa Cricket Association approaching Jaiswal and Varma.

Suryakumar Yadav And Tilak Verma To Follow Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Suryakumar and Varma play for Mumbai and Hyderabad in domestic cricket respectively. According to other reports, Jaiswal’s ongoing differences with current Mumbai Ranji captain Ajinkya Rahane have prompted his for the upcoming season.

Mumbai are the holder of SMAT and have reached the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.

More to follow..