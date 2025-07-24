Mumbai Indians Star Continues Impressive Form in County Cricket, Slams Fifties in Consecutive Games for Hampshire

Mumbai Indians (MI) and India star Tilak Varma has looked in sublime touch with the bat in his ongoing stint with Hampshire in the County Championship.
Having already registered a century on County debut and then following it up with another fifty in the second game, Tilak ensured to do an encore in the third game as well against Nottinghamshire.
At the time of writing this report, Tilak is currently batting in his 70s and is looking strong to convert his knock into a marvellous ton.
Earlier, with his century, Tilak Varma joined an elite list of cricketers. The dynamic left-hander became only the fourth Indian to score a ton on County debut alongside Piyush Chawla (Somerset in 2013), Murali Vijay (Essex in 2018) and Ajinkya Rahane (Hampshire in 2019).
Tilak Varma’s knocks come at a time when the Indian Test team is going through a transition phase with a young captain in Shubman Gill at the helm. Also, with the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format earlier this year, there is a void in the batting lineup and a series of good performances in red-ball cricket can just put him in the reckoning for a spot.
Furthermore, Tilak himself has also opened up on his Test ambitions and is eager to get a chance to wear the Indian whites.
Tilak had said after hitting the century for Hampshire, “I always say that Test cricket is my favourite game. I was waiting for this opportunity. Being a world no.3 batsman in T20Is, everybody thinks I am a good T20 batter. But I know, and I have been saying this for a long time, I am a good Test player.”
The Hyderabad cricketer has played 20 First-Class matches since making his debut in December 2018. He has scored 1407 runs from 31 innings at an average of 52.11, including five fifties and six hundreds. In the ongoing County season too, he is averaging over 90s.
Prior to this, Tilak Varma was in action for Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 and he enjoyed a pretty decent season, amassing 343 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 138.31 including two fifties.
Speaking about his numbers in international cricket, the 22-year-old has scored 68 runs from the four ODIs while aggregating 749 runs in the 25 T20Is for the Men in Blue.
