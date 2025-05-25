News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 3 min read
Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

The Mumbai Indians (MI) got a big boost in their chances of making a top-two finish in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), after recent losses by other contending teams Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mumbai Indians Top two finish possible? – Answering the important question, the Hardik Pandya-led side now has the fate in their own hands to get two attempts to qualify for the summit clash despite currently being fourth with 16 points from 13 matches.

To put things into perspective, the last four outcomes have worked in MI’s favour. RCB lost their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) while GT lost both their remaining games – against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their final match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today.

Mumbai Indians Current Points Table Position after GT lost to CSK

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
Gujarat Titans (Q)14950018+0.254
Punjab Kings (Q)13840117+0.327
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)13840117+0.255
Mumbai Indians (Q)13850016+1.292
Delhi Capitals (E)14760113+0.011
Lucknow Super Giants (E)13670012-0.337
Kolkata Knight Riders (E)13560212+0.193
Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)13570111-1.740
Rajasthan Royals (E)14410008-0.549
Chennai Super Kings (E)14410008-0.647

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians Top Two chances get a major boost

Given the current scenario, GT will finish on 18 points. On the other hand, RCB can earn a maximum of 19 points if they win their last league match against LSG which could propel them to the top. A loss will put them out of contention for top two.

Mumbai Indians top-two finish – The clash between MI and PBKS on May 26 will be the decider for the other position in the top-two and the winner will take it home. If MI wins, they will have a total tally of 18 points and will be on level with GT, but will be ahead of them in terms of superior NRR. PBKS will then end on 17 points but a win for Shreyas Iyer’s side means they finish will finish in top-two and MI will remain at fourth.

The Updated IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances:

TeamCurrent RecordTop 2 Chance
Gujarat Titans (GT)9W – 5L – 0NR41.3%
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)8W – 4L – 1NR59.2%
Punjab Kings (PBKS)8W – 5L – 0NR44.5%
Mumbai Indians (MI)8W – 5L – 0NR55.0%

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Mumbai Indians
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

who will finish top two in ipl 2025 playoffs race rcb top two mi top two race

IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances: PBKS vs MI and LSG vs RCB to Decide Final Two Playoffs Spots

7:44 pm
CX Staff Writer
Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

Is MS Dhoni Retiring After IPL 2025? CSK Captain Reveals After Win over Gujarat Titans in Final Game of Season

8:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Why Is Venkatesh Iyer Not Part of KKR Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against SRH?

Venkatesh has endured a forgettable IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring just 142 runs from 11 matches at a strike-rate of 139.22.
7:51 pm
Vishnu PN
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Former CSK Player Drops Hint That He Will Be Their Batting Coach After IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings have managed to outclass Gujarat Titans in the batting department on Sunday
7:15 pm
Samarnath Soory
Gujarat titans gt top 2 chances after csk loss dip ipl 2025 playoffs qualification

Gujarat Titans (GT) Top 2 Chances For Playoffs Dip Massively After Back-to-Back Losses in IPL 2025: Which Teams Have The Best Chance To Top Points Table?

7:09 pm
CX Staff Writer
Ravindra Jadeja's 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja’s 18 Crore Price Tag at CSK Questioned As Mixed IPL 2025 Season Ends

Ravindra Jadeja has finished IPL 2025 with 301 runs from 14 matches with two fifties to his name.
6:52 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.