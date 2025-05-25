Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

The Mumbai Indians (MI) got a big boost in their chances of making a top-two finish in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), after recent losses by other contending teams Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Mumbai Indians Top two finish possible? – Answering the important question, the Hardik Pandya-led side now has the fate in their own hands to get two attempts to qualify for the summit clash despite currently being fourth with 16 points from 13 matches.

To put things into perspective, the last four outcomes have worked in MI’s favour. RCB lost their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) while GT lost both their remaining games – against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their final match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today.

Mumbai Indians Current Points Table Position after GT lost to CSK

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 0 18 +0.254 Punjab Kings (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.327 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.255 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 +1.292 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 13 +0.011 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.740 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians Top Two chances get a major boost

Given the current scenario, GT will finish on 18 points. On the other hand, RCB can earn a maximum of 19 points if they win their last league match against LSG which could propel them to the top. A loss will put them out of contention for top two.

Mumbai Indians top-two finish – The clash between MI and PBKS on May 26 will be the decider for the other position in the top-two and the winner will take it home. If MI wins, they will have a total tally of 18 points and will be on level with GT, but will be ahead of them in terms of superior NRR. PBKS will then end on 17 points but a win for Shreyas Iyer’s side means they finish will finish in top-two and MI will remain at fourth.

The Updated IPL 2025 Top 2 Chances:

Team Current Record Top 2 Chance Gujarat Titans (GT) 9W – 5L – 0NR 41.3% Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 8W – 4L – 1NR 59.2% Punjab Kings (PBKS) 8W – 5L – 0NR 44.5% Mumbai Indians (MI) 8W – 5L – 0NR 55.0%

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.