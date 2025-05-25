Mumbai Indians (MI) Top 2 Chances Boosted By Gujarat Titans, RCB and PBKS As IPL 2025 Witnesses Remarkable Turnaround in Results

The Mumbai Indians (MI) got a big boost in their chances of making a top-two finish in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), after recent losses by other contending teams Gujarat Titans (GT), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Mumbai Indians Top two finish possible? – Answering the important question, the Hardik Pandya-led side now has the fate in their own hands to get two attempts to qualify for the summit clash despite currently being fourth with 16 points from 13 matches.
To put things into perspective, the last four outcomes have worked in MI’s favour. RCB lost their previous clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), PBKS lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) while GT lost both their remaining games – against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and their final match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) today.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|18
|+0.254
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.255
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|+1.292
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|+0.011
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.337
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|-1.740
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.647
ALSO READ:
Given the current scenario, GT will finish on 18 points. On the other hand, RCB can earn a maximum of 19 points if they win their last league match against LSG which could propel them to the top. A loss will put them out of contention for top two.
Mumbai Indians top-two finish – The clash between MI and PBKS on May 26 will be the decider for the other position in the top-two and the winner will take it home. If MI wins, they will have a total tally of 18 points and will be on level with GT, but will be ahead of them in terms of superior NRR. PBKS will then end on 17 points but a win for Shreyas Iyer’s side means they finish will finish in top-two and MI will remain at fourth.
|Team
|Current Record
|Top 2 Chance
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|9W – 5L – 0NR
|41.3%
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|8W – 4L – 1NR
|59.2%
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|8W – 5L – 0NR
|44.5%
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|8W – 5L – 0NR
|55.0%
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.