Mumbai Indians Pacer Produces Match-Winning Show in MLC 2025 With IPL 2026 Retention All but Certain

He has gained some form in the last few games and continued his good run in a must-win fixture.

Trent Boult churned out a match-winning performance with the ball during the 24th Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 fixture against the Los Angeles Knight Riders in Florida. He has gained some form in the last few games and continued his good run in a must-win fixture for MI New York.

Bowling first, Boult snared four wickets while conceding only 17 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 4.20. He dismissed big batters like Unmukt Chand, Andre Fletcher, Andre Russell, and Sherfane Rutherford to register his best figures in the tournament.

While his new-ball effectiveness has tapered in recent times, Boult was at his threatening best in the powerplay this time, removing the top three in his initial three overs. That broke the Knight Riders’ batting strength and exposed their shaky middle order, which has been inconsistent throughout the competition.

Later, in his final over, Boult dismissed a dangerous Sherfane Rutherford, who played a fantastic innings to help the Knight Riders reach a fighting total in the first innings after initial hiccups. It was a timely performance from the experienced pacer, given that MI New York have to win all the remaining games to stay in contention for the qualification.

Trent Boult is proving to be a problem for LAKR, taking three wickets in the #LexusPowerplay 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0LTLgfi895 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 4, 2025

Mumbai Indians will likely retain Trent Boult before the IPL 2026 auction

Trent Boult didn’t start MLC 2025 on a high note, but has slowly come back on track and started bowling as expected from him. He will likely remain with the Mumbai Indians (MI) next season and will be retained ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

He did a decent job for MI in IPL 2025, snaring 22 wickets at an average of 23.50 in 16 innings, including a four-wicket haul. While known for his powerplay bowling, Boult showed his superior expertise and improvement as a death-over bowler by churning out economical overs in the back end of the innings.

BOULT STRIKES BACK! 💥



After getting hit for a couple of sixes, #TrentBoult has the last laugh as he cleans up the batter with a peach to claim his 300th T20 wicket! 🎯🔥



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QKBMQn9xdI #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1,… pic.twitter.com/hnq8C9ms6p — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2025

He snared ten wickets at 14.40 runs apiece and conceded only 9.19 runs per over in 16 outings. His control over his yorkers was superb, a notable feature of his bowling, which helped him remain economical, even on flat surfaces.

There’s no reason for MI to release him, especially after his rise as a death-over bowler, which makes him a complete T20 package. The team bought him with certain expectations, and Boult did a reasonable job of meeting those expectations with the ball.

