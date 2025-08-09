Mumbai Indians Star Raises IPL 2026 Retention Chances With a Blazing 61 off 26 Balls in the Hundred 2025 at a SR of 235

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks has lit up the ongoing The Hundred 2025 with his batting fireworks, slamming a fiery fifty playing for the Oval Invincibles against Manchester Originals.

The INR 5.25 crores MI recruit from last year’s mega-auction, blasted an explosive 26-ball 61 at a blistering strike rate of 234.61, which included a staggering 10 boundaries and two maximums.

The 26-year-old is currently the second-highest scorer in the tournament with 85 runs from two games at an average of 42.50. In the previous game, he registered a run-a-ball 24 opposite London Spirit.

However, his sizzling knock earlier today against the Originals served as a testament to his sheer power and batting prowess and MI will be extremely happy with the England star’s display, especially ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year.

Check some of his hits from the match below.

Where there is a 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐋 there is is way 🙌



Will Jacks smashed 61 off just 26 balls, powering Oval Invincibles to chase down 129 in style 🚀#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/IhU2sq7Mge — FanCode (@FanCode) August 9, 2025

Will Jacks’ heroics propels Oval Invincibles to top of The Hundred 2025 points table

Jacks first bowled a tidy spell of a five-ball set conceding just nine runs, including two dot balls before sizzling with the bat.

He single-handedly decimated the Originals’ bowling attack in their chase of 129. Opening the batting for the Invincibles, he wasted no time in taking on the attack and launched a six off just the second ball he faced.

The 26-year-old then turned his attention to Lewis Gregory, hammering him for a 4,6,4 before falling prey on the 49th ball. Nevertheless, the damage was already done with Oval needing only 13 more runs to win and they eventually cruised to victory with 9 wickets in hand. With two dominant wins, the Invincibles now climb to the top of the table with eight points from two matches.

Will Jacks in IPL 2025 and after

The spin bowling all-rounder had a decent season with MI where he scored 233 runs in 13 games at an average of 23.30 including a fifty. With the ball, he bowled 14 overs and returned with six wickets at an average of 20.0 and an economy of 8.57.

After the IPL, Jacks plied his trade with Surrey in the Vitality T20 Blast 2025 and was in blazing form. He smacked 504 runs in 10 games at an impressive average of 50.40, which comprised a ton and four fifties. He also delivered with the ball too, snaring seven wickets.

Given his current form in the shortest format, Will Jacks is definitely going to be amongst the priority picks for IPL 2026 retention by the Mumbai Indians.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.