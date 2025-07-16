Mumbai Indians Youngster Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten 44 on T20I Debut During NZ vs SA Tri-Series Match

He had been acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2025.

New Zealand middle-order batter Bevon Jacobs scored an unbeaten 44 runs from 30 balls on his international debut in the Kiwis’ T20I tri-series opener against South Africa in Harare on Wednesday. Hosts Zimbabwe are the other side competing in the tri-series.

Bevon Jacobs impresses on New Zealand debut

South Africa had won the toss and opted to field first against New Zealand. he Black Caps were off to a brisk yet shaky start, losing both Tim Seifert (22) and Devon Conway (9) within the first four overs.

Once Devon Conway was dismissed, New Zealand were 35/2 and the Black Caps were further restricted to 70/5 in the 10th over following the wicket of James Neesham.



That is when Bevon Jacobs came in. He was involved in a 103-run partnership with Tim Robinson, who scored an unbeaten 75 off 57 balls. The dup’s partnership took New Zealand to 173/5 from 20 overs. Bevon Jacobs hit three fours and one six during his knock.

Bevon Jacobs’ IPL 2025 stint with Mumbai Indians

The 23-year-old Bevon Jacobs had a stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025. He had been acquired by the five-time IPL champions for INR 30 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction, but did not get to play a single game. Jacobs had revealed that he was shocked of being acquired by Mumbai Indians and thought that his family was pranking him. “It was obviously a bit of a shock. I woke up this morning with my phone going off the hook, so it was a pleasant surprise,” Jacobs had said in November 2024.

“I didn’t really expect much but I’m grateful for this opportunity … I went to bed because the auction was running until quite early in the morning and so I thought I better go to sleep because I’ve got training in the morning.

“I woke up at 5:30 to about a million different messages from family overseas that were able to watch it live. I thought they were pranking me to start off with,” he added.

Bevon Jacobs, however, has played for MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals in the International League (ILT20) T20 tournament. Overall, he has played 20 T20s and has scored 423 runs at an average of 32.53 and a strike-rate of 148.42. In New Zealand, he has played Twenty20 cricket for Auckland and Canterbury.

