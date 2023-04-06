IPL 2023: Mystery spinner Suyash Sharma makes his IPL debut for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 9th match of IPL 2023. RCB have won the toss and decided to field first.

KKR have made one change from their last game. They have brought in Suyash Sharma in place of Anukul Roy. Suyash is a mystery spinner from New Delhi. He comes in with a reputation for having several variations in his armour.

He can bowl a lethal googly, which is also his main weapon. Suyash has not played any competitive cricket as of now. He is yet to make his debut in any of the List A, FC or T20 formats. Hence, he is an unknown commodity. KKR roped him in at a base price.

Interestingly, Suyash isn't in the XI. He is an impact player. But Rana said he is making his debut. Of course, he would have been in the XI if they were bowling first. Venky would have been the impact player then https://t.co/rqLUnFgK5j — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) April 6, 2023



KKR might be the best place for him to develop at. They have Sunil Narine, a T20 wizard, and Varun Chakravarthy, who has grown massively in the last couple of years or so. Suyash must have learnt a lot from them in the nets.

Venky Mysore, KKR CEO, was pleased with the inclusion of Suyash Sharma after the auction.



Mysore exclaimed, “Massive credit to KKR scouting team. Because there’s a very young cricketer by the name of Suyash Sharma. He is a leg-spinner, and he is a U-25 player. We were pleasantly surprised that we got him at the base price. We had kept him all the money for him, and we got him at base price. The likes of Chandu Sir, Abhishek Nayar, and Bharat Arun, everyone who has seen him said that he is a serious talent.”

KKR like having mystery spinners in the squad. They already had Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Suyash’s inclusion adds more mystery options to their team. Suyash Sharma will look to make an impact right away.