Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

‘Need Rule Change’ – Former SRH Player Says RCB Denied Run By Law After Incident in Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

RCB's Jitesh Sharma was controversially denied a run against MI during an IPL 2025 clash on Monday.

Jitesh Sharma MI vs RCB IPL 2025

Controversy erupted during the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The incident took place in the final ball of RCB’s innings which was bowled by Jaspprit Bumrah. Jitesh Sharma was the batter on strike and he was struck LBW by Bumrah.

What happened during the MI vs RCB IPL match?

He was given out by the umpire and despite the dismissal, Jitesh still set off for a single and reviewed the decision. Hawkeye eventually showed that the impact was outside off and Jitesh was given not out. However, the single that he ran did not count despite being declared not out.

Senior Indian cricketer Hanuma Vihari questioned the umpire’s decision to not award the run to Jitesh. “Need for a change in the rule,” Vihari wrote on “X”. “If you saw the last ball of RCB’s innings, Jitesh was given out on field and was reviewed and umpire had to overturn his decision because the impact was outside off stump. The problem is the run wouldn’t count, if umpire would not given it out,the run would’ve counted,” he questioned. Hanuma Vihari also gave a hypothetical match situation, asking:

“What if it’s the second innings and 2 needed of 1 ball? The result of the match would’ve been determined by the decision of the umpire. Food for thought?,” he asked.


ALSO READ:

Jitesh eventually remained not out on 40 as RCB 221/5 from 20 overs. At the time of writing this report, Mumbai Indians were 43/2 in 4.3 overs in their chase, with Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.

What do the rules say?

According to the playing conditions of the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ball is confirmed to be dead after the umpire gives the decision of “out”. However, this will remain the same even if the decision has been changed to not out from out. Because the ball is declared dead, whatever run, or runs, the batter takes, will not count. This is what happened in Jitesh Sharma’s case. He was originally given out, took the run and reviewed the decision. Later, he was given not out but still denied the run.

RCB, MI look to get back to winning ways

In their previous match against Gujarat Titans, third-placed Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their first loss of the season. A win on Monday will give them some confidence ahead of their home game against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Cricket
Hanuma Vihari
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Jitesh Sharma
MI vs RCB

