New Zealand Pacer Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is one name who is expected to be a hot commodity in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year.

He gave a testament to his sheer bowling prowess earlier today (July 16) during the ongoing tri-series between New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The Kiwis played their first game of the series against the Proteas today and Duffy finished with a neat spell of 3/20 in his four overs.

Not just in today’s match, the 30-year-old NZ pacer has been in stellar form in 2025 and can find multiple suitors and earn himself a lucrative T20 contract in the IPL 2026 auction.

In 7 games so far in the shortest format this year, the right-arm pacer has impressive numbers picking up 17 wickets at an average of 9.35 while maintaining a tidy economy rate of 6.19.

Overall, he has looked extremely promising with the ball in T20Is for the Blackcaps where he has snared 32 scalps in 23 games with an average of 17 and an economy barely touching 7.

Speaking of his franchise cricket exploits, Jacob Duffy played in the Vitality Blast 2025 for Worcestershire before the ongoing tri-series and took 10 wickets in eight games.

Which teams can target Jacob Duffy in IPL 2026 auction?

A good powerplay specialist is an asset to any team in a highly competitive tournament like the IPL. Jacob Duffy can thus come in handy since he can bowl with the new ball and can also be used in the death overs to restrict runs and eke out wickets.

Furthermore, he can hit the deck hard, which will be essential for pacers to get any kind of purchase in the flat tracks of the subcontinent. Teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) amongst others had struggled with their bowling last season and will be on the lookout for overseas pacers with experience. LSG had a very one-dimensional attack with Indian youngsters and will be gunning to add the experience of an overseas fast bowler in the mix. On the other hand, KKR has Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje as their overseas options but both players failed to impress.

