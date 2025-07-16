News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
New Zealand Pacer Jacob Duffy Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

New Zealand Pacer Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 16, 2025
2 min read
New Zealand Pacer Jacob Duffy Set To Be Star-Attraction In IPL 2026 Auction After Outstanding 2025

New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy is one name who is expected to be a hot commodity in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year.

He gave a testament to his sheer bowling prowess earlier today (July 16) during the ongoing tri-series between New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe. The Kiwis played their first game of the series against the Proteas today and Duffy finished with a neat spell of 3/20 in his four overs.

Live – t20 – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

109/7

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

139/0

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

65/1

SC Krefeld Boosters beat Dusseldorf Blackcaps by 5 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

32/6

Strass Rising Stars SRS

32/3

SC Krefeld Boosters tied with Strass Rising Stars (Strass Rising Stars wins the Golden Ball)

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

70/3

Monchengladbach MON

86/5

Dusseldorf Blackcaps beat Monchengladbach by 28 runs (DLS method)

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
Strass Rising Stars SRS

15/1

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Monchengladbach MON

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Strass Rising Stars SRS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Bonn Blue Star BBS

Dusseldorf Blackcaps DBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Monchengladbach MON

SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
SC Krefeld Boosters SCK

Bonn Blue Star BBS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

149/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

148/5

Gauhati Town Club beat 91 Yards Club by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

151/7

Navarang Club NVR

150/4

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
Dubai Capitals DC

Rangpur Riders RR

32/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Central Stags CD

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
England Women ENG-W

258/6

India Women IND-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 09:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
18 Jul 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Uganda A UGAA

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

183/6

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

184/7

Mahe Megalo Strikers beat Villianur Mohit Kings by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

169/5

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
17 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
16 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
South Africa SA

152/10

New Zealand NZ

173/5

New Zealand won by 21 runs

Fixtures Standings

Not just in today’s match, the 30-year-old NZ pacer has been in stellar form in 2025 and can find multiple suitors and earn himself a lucrative T20 contract in the IPL 2026 auction.

In 7 games so far in the shortest format this year, the right-arm pacer has impressive numbers picking up 17 wickets at an average of 9.35 while maintaining a tidy economy rate of 6.19.

Overall, he has looked extremely promising with the ball in T20Is for the Blackcaps where he has snared 32 scalps in 23 games with an average of 17 and an economy barely touching 7.

Speaking of his franchise cricket exploits, Jacob Duffy played in the Vitality Blast 2025 for Worcestershire before the ongoing tri-series and took 10 wickets in eight games.

ALSO READ:

Which teams can target Jacob Duffy in IPL 2026 auction?

A good powerplay specialist is an asset to any team in a highly competitive tournament like the IPL. Jacob Duffy can thus come in handy since he can bowl with the new ball and can also be used in the death overs to restrict runs and eke out wickets.

Furthermore, he can hit the deck hard, which will be essential for pacers to get any kind of purchase in the flat tracks of the subcontinent. Teams like Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) amongst others had struggled with their bowling last season and will be on the lookout for overseas pacers with experience. LSG had a very one-dimensional attack with Indian youngsters and will be gunning to add the experience of an overseas fast bowler in the mix. On the other hand, KKR has Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje as their overseas options but both players failed to impress.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Jacob Duffy
KKR
LSG
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

csk-in-separate-talks-with-rajasthan-royals-for-trade-of mukesh choudhary-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction

CSK In Separate Talks With Rajasthan Royals For Trade Of Fast Bowler Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This comes at a time when the future of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is reportedly uncertain.
9:03 pm
Vishnu PN
RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

RR Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely Final List Of Players Rajasthan Royals Will Release

Here is the list of players that Rajasthan Royals could release ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians Youngster Bevon Jacobs Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten 44 on T20I Debut During NZ vs SA Tri-Series Match

Mumbai Indians Youngster Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten 44 on T20I Debut During NZ vs SA Tri-Series Match

He had been acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh ahead of IPL 2025.
7:29 pm
Vishnu PN
Punjab Kings Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

These overseas players have had an average or below-par season for the franchise in the IPL 2025.
2:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
KKR Superstar Andre Russell Set To Announce Shock Retirement From International Cricket After Upcoming Series Against Australia

KKR Superstar Set To Announce Shock Retirement From International Cricket After Upcoming Series

He has scored 167 runs and scalped eight wickets in the IPL 2025.
11:08 am
Sreejita Sen
We see three foreign players that Gujarat Titans (GT) will target in the IPL 2026 auction to boost their squad.

Gujarat Titans Set To Target Big Overseas Stars at IPL 2026 Auction

Their batting and bowling lineup was mostly dependent on Indian players.
7:55 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.