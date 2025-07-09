New Zealand Star Extends Red-Hot Form in T20 Blast 2025, IPL 2026 Auction Bidding Inevitable

He has been in terrific form in the T20 Blast 2025.
New Zealand speedster Matt Henry has continued his good form with the ball and came up with another terrific performance in the T20 Blast 2025. He emerged as the best bowler in the game and was pivotal in Somerset’s emphatic victory over Essex in Taunton.
Henry snared four wickets while conceding only 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in his four-over spell last night. He dismissed big batters like Paul Walter, Jordan Cox, Luc Benkenstein, and Mohammad Amir, never to allow Essex to get on track in a big run chase.
Later, he returned in the 14th over to complete his spell and took another wicket to end with 4-0-21-4, helping Somerset win by a massive 95 runs. It was Henry’s second-best T20 figures and his best in the T20 Blast.
Matt Henry has slowly established himself as one of the finest new-ball pacers in white-ball formats and can be an asset for any IPL team. Hence, he may be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction, as the franchises must have noticed his progress as a T20 bowler this year.
Several teams require new-ball bowlers, and Henry will be a great fit due to his vast experience and previous exposure to the richest league in the world. His recent surge means teams can play him in the first XI rather than keeping him as a backup.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among the franchises that might be interested in acquiring Henry’s services. Mohammed Shami didn’t have a great last season, and SRH suffered in the powerplay because they couldn’t take consistent wickets with the new ball and would want to strengthen this area.
Other teams who might have an eye on him are Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), given they were weak in the powerplay, and their lead bowler in this phase was mostly ineffective. Despite being highly skilled, Henry has not cemented his place in IPL, but that might change now, given his improved expertise in this format.
