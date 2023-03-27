IPL 2023: KKR announce Nitish Rana as Captain in Shreyas Iyer's Absence

Nitish Rana will serve as the KKR captain in Shreyas Iyer's absence.

Kolkata Knight Riders have announced Nitish Rana as the captain to lead the side in IPL 2023 in Shreyas Iyer's absence. Iyer has been sidelined for a long time with a back injury. Although the KKR management is hopeful about Iyer's return at some point in the tournament, but that will be towards the latter part of the season.

Rana has led Delhi in white-ball cricket and has been an integral part of the KKR team since joining them in 2018.

KKR also released statement that mentioned. "While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience having led his state side in white ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job."

"We are also confident that under head coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery."