Not Just Fastest IPL Hundred, Heinrich Klaasen Joined Another Elite List of Six-Hitting During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

Not Just Fastest IPL Hundred, Heinrich Klaasen Joined Another Elite List of Six-Hitting During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 25, 2025 - 2 min read

SRH batter Heinrich Klaasen remained unbeaten on 105 against KKR on Sunday.

Not Just Fastest IPL Hundred, Heinrich Klaasen Joined Another Elite List of Six-Hitting During SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Heinrich Klaasen slammed the joint-third fastest century in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only record that he broke.

Heinrich Klaasen breaks another record

Heinrich Klasen also reached the milestone of slamming 300 sixes in T20 cricket. Out of these 300 sixes, the South African has slammed 52 maximums in T20Is. Apart from Klaasen, seven other South Africans have slammed more than 50 sixes in T20 internationals.

David Miller tops this list with 128 sixes and is only one of the two Proteas batters to have slammed 100 or more sixes in T20Is. Quinton de Kock (103 sixes) is the other South African batter to have done so.

ALSO READ:

Klaasen’s knock on Sunday against the defending champions helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 278/3 from 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first. Apart from Klaasen, Australia’s Travis Head (76 from 40 balls) scored a half-century.

Heinrich Klaasen’s IPL 2025

Heinrich Klaasen finishes IPL 2025 as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s top run-getter with 487 runs from 13 innings. His IPL 2025 season includes just one fifty and one century, but despite that, it has been an excellent season for him with the bat. Klaasen, who was retained for a record amount of INR 23 crore, provided stability in the Sunrisers Hyderabad middle-order batting department.

Sunrisers Hyderabad look set to finish IPL 2025 on a high note. At the time of updating this report, Kolkata Knight Riders were 110/7 in 13.5 overs, with Harsh Dubey having dismissed Ramandeep Singh.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had reached the final of IPL 2024, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. However, this time around, neither team made the IPL playoffs.

