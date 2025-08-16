Not Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Was Set to Play for THIS IPL Franchise, Reveals Former India Player

He took over the Mumbai Indians' leadership in IPL 2024.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has revealed that the current Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya could have made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for another franchise. Notably, MI found the all-rounder from the local T20 tournaments in Baroda and acquired him in the IPL 2015 player auction.

He went on to represent the franchise for seven years before joining the newly introduced IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT). However, after spending two years in GT and also leading the team to glory in their maiden IPL season, Hardik made a comeback to his former franchise and took over the captaincy from five-time IPL-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

All matches (67) India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECI Norway, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 171/4 CAM-W 60/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Singapore Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025 SIN-W – CAM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – BR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 WDL – NDT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Norway ECI Norway, 2025 HUN – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – RTZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 SML – GBM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MAT – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – ROS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGR – SLGY – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A 107/1 ACOM 106/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A 72/0 HHA 227/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS 6/2 PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 BANA – NEP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Irfan Pathan Reveals Hardik Pandya Could Have Played for SRH

On being questioned about whether the former player holds any grudge against the MI captain, Irfan clearly stated that both of the Pathan brothers have always backed the youngsters coming out of their hometown, Baroda. He also recalled how former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) mentor VVS Laxman had once repented for not paying heed to his advice of including Hardik in their squad.

“No player from Baroda who went to the top can say that Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan didn’t support them at any specific time. Even VVS Laxman said that I regret that I didn’t listen to Irfan in 2012. If I had listened, then Hardik would’ve played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Laxman said that,” stressed the former player.

ALSO READ:

Irfan Pathan Clears Air on His Rift With Hardik

Earlier, the former all-rounder had questioned Hardik’s selection in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. He felt that Hardik had to showcase some more impact in this role to justify his inclusion in the side.

“What I feel about Hardik Pandya is that Indian cricket needs to make it clear that they should not give him that much priority as they have given him so far. If you think you are a primary all-rounder, you need to make that kind of an impact at the international level,” he had stated before the mega ICC tournament.

Notably, the 31-year-old defended 15 runs in the final over against South Africa during the championship final to win India’s second T20 WC title. He also had a brilliant outing in the tournament with 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57 and 11 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.64. However, Irfan has also defended his previous comments on the player, as he believes that these are a part and parcel of playing this sport.