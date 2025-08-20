News
Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad
indian-premier-league-ipl

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 20, 2025
3 min read

He scored 549 runs in 17 matches in the IPL 2025.

Not Shreyas Iyer, Another Punjab Kings Star Prabhsimran Singh Hopeful of Call-Up to Indian Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recently released India’s squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025. After a smashing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, star India batter and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer’s omission from that 20-member squad has already garnered many criticisms. Amidst this, another star PBKS player, Prabhsimran Singh, has opened up on his expectations of representing the national team.

Prabhsimran Singh Reflects on His Aspirations of Representing India

The Punjabi youngster is currently playing in the Buchi Babu Tournament 2025 in Chennai. While speaking about his aspirations of representing India, the opener admitted that, like every other young kid, he has also definitely wanted to see himself playing in that national kit. But besides, Prabhsimran has also mentioned that his current focus is solely upon putting up consistent performances.

“Every player, when he starts playing cricket, dreams of playing for India. For now, let’s see. I’m just waiting. I don’t think too much about it. I’m just focusing on my game and if I continue to perform, hopefully God will give me an opportunity soon,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

The 25-year-old has also credited the legendary Australian batter Ricky Ponting for his improved performance in the latest IPL season. The batter discussed how the new head coach, Ponting, who had just joined the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025, guided him to find the clarity that helped him to put on an impressive show throughout the entire season.

“I feel most of the credit goes to Ricky Ponting. He gave me clarity. Ahead of the season, when a youngster has that clarity, he can focus completely on enhancing his game. This year, I felt my consistency was better. In previous years, I would play well but get out on 30 or 35. I worked a lot on that this year. I tried to take on more responsibility and I got the results,” he stressed.

Prabhsimran Singh’s IPL 2026 Retention Chances for Punjab Kings

Following his IPL debut for PBKS in 2019, the wicketkeeper-batter has cemented his place in the squad after three consecutive 300-plus seasons since the IPL 2023. In the latest IPL edition, the opener enjoyed a fiery form and scored 549 runs in 17 matches at a blistering strike rate of 160.53.

Prabhsimran and another youngster, Priyansh Arya‘s destructive opening pair, produced some smashing starts to PBKS’ innings in the IPL 2025. The entire batting lineup fired throughout the league-stage matches and the knockouts of the season, but fell short by just six runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ultimate clash.

However, the franchise is most likely to retain its entire core squad after a near-successful campaign in the IPL 2025. They would look for minimal changes to fill out some of the missing boxes ahead of the IPL 2026.

Asia Cup 2025
India
IPL 2026 retentions
PBKS
Prabhsimran Singh
Punjab Kings
Ricky Ponting
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

