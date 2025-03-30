News
'Not the Rohit Sharma of Old' - Mumbai Indians Star 'Slipping Away' as IPL 2025 Start Widens the Crack
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 31, 2025

‘Not the Rohit Sharma of Old’ – Mumbai Indians Star ‘Slipping Away’ as IPL 2025 Start Widens the Crack

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The former MI skipper has struggled to get going with the bat so far in IPL 2025.

'Not the Rohit Sharma of Old' - Mumbai Indians Star 'Slipping Away' as IPL 2025 Start Widens the Crack

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has struggled to get going with the bat so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). In the two matches against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Rohit managed scores of four-ball duck and four-ball eight respectively.

The Hitman, heralded for his explosive batting at the top of the MI batting order, has all but looked like a pale shadow of his former self.

Echoing on the same lines, former India cricketer turned analyst Sanjay Manjrekar opined that Rohit is at a stage in his career where he has to “push himself every morning”.

Manjrekar said on JioStar, “Rohit Sharma is clearly going through a phase. He’s not the Rohit Sharma of, say, three to four years ago. He’s at a stage in his career where he has to push himself every morning – train hard and be at his best – because things are slipping away for him. He’s still relying on his natural talent and instincts.”

ALSO READ:

Rohit Sharma has been struggling with form for some time

Apart from the IPL, Rohit Sharma has faced a challenging phase in international cricket as well. His Test performances, particularly since Bangladesh’s tour of India in September 2024, have been underwhelming, with a highest score of just 52, his only fifty-plus innings during this period while averaging 10.93.

However, he played a crucial role in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, consistently providing aggressive starts at the top of the order. While the dynamic right-hander didn’t convert many into big scores, his 76 in the final against New Zealand was his only fifty of the tournament.

Meanwhile, MI have had a disappointing start to the season, losing both of their opening matches. After a narrow four-wicket defeat to CSK, they suffered a 36-run loss to GT, failing to chase down a target of 197 on a sluggish pitch. Thus for MI to turnaround their fortunes, they will definitely need Rohit to start firing at the top and get those flying starts.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma

