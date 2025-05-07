News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL future potential retirement
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 8, 2025

‘Nothing To Decide Now but…’, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Gives Verdict on His Retirement Plan From IPL

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

MS Dhoni has been a constant force in the Chennai Super Kings setup since the inaugural IPL season in 2008

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL future potential retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is not in a hurry to make a decision on his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 43-year-old said that while he admits that he is nearing the end of his cricketing career, he will need to work hard for the next six to eight months to take a call. That will depend on of his body can take the pressure.

MS Dhoni on retirement decision

“There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after CSK’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. “Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent,” he added.

MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 but continues to play in the IPL. He has been a constant force in the Chennai Super Kings setup since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and has led the team to five titles. He has scored 5298 runs in 270 matches for Chennai Super Kings and is the second-highest run-getter for the franchise. Suresh Raina leads the chart with 5529 runs from 200 matches.

CSK earn consolation win

Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of IPL 2025, claimed a consolation two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Wednesday. Noor Ahmad starred with the ball as he finished with figures of /31. Kolkata Knight Riders, after opting to bat first, posted 179/6 from 20 overs. Dewald Brevis (52) and Shivam Dube (45) led Chennai Super Kings’ fightback as they won the match with two balls to spare.

ALSO READ:

Chennai Super Kings remain in 10th place with six points from 12 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL playoffs fate hangs in the balance as they remain in sixth place with 11 points from 12 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni

Related posts

MS Dhoni Singles Out CSK Youngster For Praise After Beating KKR in IPL 2025

MS Dhoni Singles Out CSK Youngster For Praise After Beating KKR in IPL 2025

He slammed a quickfire fifty (52 off 25) to take the game away from KKR.
1:04 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Dewald Brevis KKR vs CSK IPL 2025

‘Trusted in the Process,’ CSK Stalwart Dewald Brevis Recalls His Turnaround After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Dewald Brevis had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was named as a replacement player in CSK.
12:14 am
Vishnu PN
First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

First in 5 Years for CSK After KKR Win: Rare Victory Brings Out Shocking Stat About Chennai Super Kings in IPL

CSK outclassed KKR by two-wickets tonight.
11:57 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
are kkr out of ipl 2025 playoffs qualification scenarios updated points table kkr vs csk

Are KKR out of IPL 2025? Kolkata Playoffs Chances, Qualification Scenarios and How the IPL Points Table Stands

11:37 pm
CX Staff Writer
Is Mumbai Indians Staffer In Trouble After Seen With Mobile Phone During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match?

Is Mumbai Indians Staffer In Trouble After Seen With Mobile Phone During MI vs GT IPL 2025 Match?

GT won the match by the tiniest of margins and three wickets
11:36 pm
Samarnath Soory
IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances Who Will Qualify ipl 2025 playoffs scenarios and What Each Team Needs

IPL 2025 Playoffs Chances: Which Teams Will Qualify For Playoffs? Qualification Scenarios, Percentages and Updated Points Table

11:28 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.