‘Nothing To Decide Now but…’, CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Gives Verdict on His Retirement Plan From IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is not in a hurry to make a decision on his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 43-year-old said that while he admits that he is nearing the end of his cricketing career, he will need to work hard for the next six to eight months to take a call. That will depend on of his body can take the pressure.

MS Dhoni on retirement decision

“There is no escaping the fact (that I am in the last phase of my career). After this IPL gets over, I have to work hard for another 6-8 months to see if my body can take this pressure,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation after CSK’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday. “Nothing to decide now but the love and affection I have seen is excellent,” he added.



MS Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 but continues to play in the IPL. He has been a constant force in the Chennai Super Kings setup since the inaugural IPL season in 2008 and has led the team to five titles. He has scored 5298 runs in 270 matches for Chennai Super Kings and is the second-highest run-getter for the franchise. Suresh Raina leads the chart with 5529 runs from 200 matches.

CSK earn consolation win

Chennai Super Kings, who are already out of IPL 2025, claimed a consolation two-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Wednesday. Noor Ahmad starred with the ball as he finished with figures of /31. Kolkata Knight Riders, after opting to bat first, posted 179/6 from 20 overs. Dewald Brevis (52) and Shivam Dube (45) led Chennai Super Kings’ fightback as they won the match with two balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings remain in 10th place with six points from 12 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL playoffs fate hangs in the balance as they remain in sixth place with 11 points from 12 matches.

