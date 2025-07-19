Once an IPL Legend Earning ₹12.5 Crores, Now Set To Play for ₹1.3 Crores in England To Push IPL 2026 Auction Chances

He was an integral member of the league for many seasons.
The trends in IPL are changing, and so are the players. While a few veterans are still part of the league, several IPL giants have either retired or been ignored since they have passed their primes. Among them is David Warner, who has lost his original mojo in recent years.
Warner was an integral member of the league for many seasons and has been among the finest ever batters. Not many overseas batters have made an impact as big as Warner at his peak. But he was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction due to his mediocre form.
David Warner has been among the most prolific run-scorers in the league and currently sits fourth on the all-time run-scorers list. He has 6565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a 139.77 strike rate in 184 innings, including 62 fifties and four centuries. No other overseas batter has scored as many runs as Warner in the league.
His best came with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he reached a peak like no other. He scored 4014 runs at an average of 49.55 and a 142.59 strike rate in 95 innings for SRH, including 40 fifties and two centuries. He also led SRH to the title in IPL 2016.
While playing for Delhi Capitals in two different stints, Warner scored 2551 runs at an average of 31.49 and a 135.54 strike rate in 89 innings, comprising 22 fifties and two centuries. These numbers suggest that he was consistent without compromising scoring rate, a combination few have achieved in the league. Then, Warner achieved it year after year.
David Warner’s form started to taper off from 2023 in this format, as he could no longer maintain the same consistency and scoring rate. Between 2023 and 2024, he scored 1460 runs at an average of 29.20 and a 131.17 strike rate in 53 innings, including 12 fifties. However, these numbers were nowhere close to what he offered at his best.
In 2023, Warner averaged a decent 32.36 but struck at only 127.32 in 20 innings, with only six fifties. Then, in 2024, his average reduced to 27.25, and his strike rate increased a bit to 134.12. This suggested that he couldn’t replicate his biggest strength: scoring consistently and quickly; he failed to strike a balance.
That has improved somewhat this year, and Warner has done better than in the previous two years. He has 855 runs at an average of 35.62 and a 144.67 strike rate in 27 outings, including six fifties. He enjoyed a fruitful Big Bash League 2024/25, as he also led Sydney Thunder to the final, and was decent for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.
However, he didn’t have a great time in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, averaging 19 and striking at 125.27. However, the overall numbers are encouraging, especially when compared with the last two years. At one stage, Warner looked off-colour and was assumed to have past good days.
David Warner has signed a deal with London Spirit ahead of The Hundred 2025, which will be his maiden stint in the league. He will earn GBP 120,000, which is roughly 1.3 crores INR, from the competition. This is a drastic dip in the money he earned from the IPL at his peak.
Between IPL 2019 and 2021, Warner was contracted for a whopping INR 12.50 crores by SRH, which is also the most he has ever earned from a T20 league. His price dipped around 50% in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and he had to settle for INR 6.25 crores for the next three seasons. Then, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.
He will play in The Hundred 2025 with the hope of getting a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. Warner’s stocks have reduced since age has not been on his side, and his returns have been dwindling. This tournament will present an opportunity to redeem himself and prove that he still has a lot to contribute.
There will be several quality players in the tournament. Hence, Warner will be in for a big test to prove his worth at this stage of his career. However, if he succeeds, his chances of getting a bid in the IPL 2026 auction will massively increase.
