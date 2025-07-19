Once an IPL Legend Earning ₹12.5 Crores, Now Set To Play for ₹1.3 Crores in England To Push IPL 2026 Auction Chances

He was an integral member of the league for many seasons.

The trends in IPL are changing, and so are the players. While a few veterans are still part of the league, several IPL giants have either retired or been ignored since they have passed their primes. Among them is David Warner, who has lost his original mojo in recent years.

All matches (56) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 105/9 MAL 107/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 172/5 SAM 118/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 116/1 ML 112/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW 127/4 WWW 52/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW 103/1 DMW 9/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 111/10 CCC 112/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 66/0 NAJC 169/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 111/10 NBA 115/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 0/0 YAR 160/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 151/4 BDS 148/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT 39/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Warner was an integral member of the league for many seasons and has been among the finest ever batters. Not many overseas batters have made an impact as big as Warner at his peak. But he was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction due to his mediocre form.

Assessing David Warner’s IPL numbers

David Warner has been among the most prolific run-scorers in the league and currently sits fourth on the all-time run-scorers list. He has 6565 runs at an average of 40.52 and a 139.77 strike rate in 184 innings, including 62 fifties and four centuries. No other overseas batter has scored as many runs as Warner in the league.

His best came with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he reached a peak like no other. He scored 4014 runs at an average of 49.55 and a 142.59 strike rate in 95 innings for SRH, including 40 fifties and two centuries. He also led SRH to the title in IPL 2016.

Raining Boundaries 🌧️



David Warner capitalizes on the field restrictions 💪



5️⃣0️⃣ up partnership 🆙 for the openers 👏



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia 💻📱#TATAIPL | #DCvCSK pic.twitter.com/JI4FZf6KcD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2024

While playing for Delhi Capitals in two different stints, Warner scored 2551 runs at an average of 31.49 and a 135.54 strike rate in 89 innings, comprising 22 fifties and two centuries. These numbers suggest that he was consistent without compromising scoring rate, a combination few have achieved in the league. Then, Warner achieved it year after year.

ALSO READ:

A dip in form before a slight surge again

David Warner’s form started to taper off from 2023 in this format, as he could no longer maintain the same consistency and scoring rate. Between 2023 and 2024, he scored 1460 runs at an average of 29.20 and a 131.17 strike rate in 53 innings, including 12 fifties. However, these numbers were nowhere close to what he offered at his best.

In 2023, Warner averaged a decent 32.36 but struck at only 127.32 in 20 innings, with only six fifties. Then, in 2024, his average reduced to 27.25, and his strike rate increased a bit to 134.12. This suggested that he couldn’t replicate his biggest strength: scoring consistently and quickly; he failed to strike a balance.

Dragged 🔛



As unfortunate as it gets for #DC opener David Warner as Yash Thakur strikes ⚡️⚡️



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #LSGvDC pic.twitter.com/MQng1666XE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2024

That has improved somewhat this year, and Warner has done better than in the previous two years. He has 855 runs at an average of 35.62 and a 144.67 strike rate in 27 outings, including six fifties. He enjoyed a fruitful Big Bash League 2024/25, as he also led Sydney Thunder to the final, and was decent for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

However, he didn’t have a great time in the recently concluded Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, averaging 19 and striking at 125.27. However, the overall numbers are encouraging, especially when compared with the last two years. At one stage, Warner looked off-colour and was assumed to have past good days.

David Warner set to play in The Hundred 2025 to boost his IPL 2026 auction prospects

David Warner has signed a deal with London Spirit ahead of The Hundred 2025, which will be his maiden stint in the league. He will earn GBP 120,000, which is roughly 1.3 crores INR, from the competition. This is a drastic dip in the money he earned from the IPL at his peak.

Between IPL 2019 and 2021, Warner was contracted for a whopping INR 12.50 crores by SRH, which is also the most he has ever earned from a T20 league. His price dipped around 50% in the IPL 2022 mega auction, and he had to settle for INR 6.25 crores for the next three seasons. Then, he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction.

He will play in The Hundred 2025 with the hope of getting a bid in the IPL 2026 auction. Warner’s stocks have reduced since age has not been on his side, and his returns have been dwindling. This tournament will present an opportunity to redeem himself and prove that he still has a lot to contribute.

There will be several quality players in the tournament. Hence, Warner will be in for a big test to prove his worth at this stage of his career. However, if he succeeds, his chances of getting a bid in the IPL 2026 auction will massively increase.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.