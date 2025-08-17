Only One Innings in IPL 2025, yet KKR All-Rounder Pushes His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Another Measured Knock

He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rovman Powell gave a reminder of his batting expertise during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals. He batted in the middle order for the Royals and played a prudent knock when his team required it the most.

All matches (57) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 ECS-W Croatia, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 SVL – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – KNK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 ROR – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 SDS – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – NDSW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 EDRW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – SWE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 SWE – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Norway ECN Norway T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NOR – HUN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MRSC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECS-W Croatia, 2025 JZ-W – LL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 KENT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 WOR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – HAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 JJ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BNC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MYW – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 IAI – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – MUT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 YSG – MAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 RNC – IAI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 MAO – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 SOB – OVI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Manchester The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 MOW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 SBW-W – OIW-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK 139/8 AS-A 121/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Freds Pass Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – HHA 104/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PSA – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MR-A – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – KASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KARS – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – LUF – Fixtures Standings

He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 212.50. 82.35% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Powell scored 33.77% of the team’s runs alone.

When he came to the crease, the Barbados Royals were reeling at 61/3 in 10.5 overs and desperately required a partnership to steady the innings. Powell formed a 59-run stand with Quinton de Kock for the fourth wicket and brought some stability after a rather poor start.

He remained unbeaten throughout his stay and helped the Royals reach a fighting 151/6 in their allotted 20 overs when they looked set to bundle on a lot less in the first half of the innings. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain as the opponent chased down the target, but Powell showed he is still among the finest when it comes to batting in crunch situations and offers ample value to a T20 side.

KKR might likely release Rovman Powell ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Rovman Powell for INR 1.50 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but he didn’t get enough chances in the season. He played only a solitary innings, in which he scored five runs.

ALSO READ:

While he is a quality player, KKR are likely to release him, given they didn’t show enough trust in his abilities, and he requires an overseas slot in the squad. Ideally, KKR should keep him and give him an extended run, given their middle-order struggles last season, especially since he doesn’t cost a big sum either.

But if they release him, several teams will target him in the IPL 2026 auction, given the value he brings as a batter and a leader. Teams like the Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and even Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) require firepower in the lower middle order, and Powell will be a perfect fit.

He can be flexible with his batting position and also bowl a bit, even though his bowling value has shrunk lately. His price won’t be too high, and the franchise picking him will get a solid option at a reasonable amount for the upcoming editions.