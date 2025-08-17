Only One Innings in IPL 2025, yet KKR All-Rounder Pushes His IPL 2026 Retention Case With Another Measured Knock

He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rovman Powell gave a reminder of his batting expertise during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Barbados Royals. He batted in the middle order for the Royals and played a prudent knock when his team required it the most.
Match Called off
He scored 51 runs in 24 deliveries, including three boundaries and five maximums, at a strike rate of 212.50. 82.35% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and Powell scored 33.77% of the team’s runs alone.
When he came to the crease, the Barbados Royals were reeling at 61/3 in 10.5 overs and desperately required a partnership to steady the innings. Powell formed a 59-run stand with Quinton de Kock for the fourth wicket and brought some stability after a rather poor start.
He remained unbeaten throughout his stay and helped the Royals reach a fighting 151/6 in their allotted 20 overs when they looked set to bundle on a lot less in the first half of the innings. Unfortunately, his knock went in vain as the opponent chased down the target, but Powell showed he is still among the finest when it comes to batting in crunch situations and offers ample value to a T20 side.
Kolkata Knight Riders bought Rovman Powell for INR 1.50 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but he didn’t get enough chances in the season. He played only a solitary innings, in which he scored five runs.
ALSO READ:
While he is a quality player, KKR are likely to release him, given they didn’t show enough trust in his abilities, and he requires an overseas slot in the squad. Ideally, KKR should keep him and give him an extended run, given their middle-order struggles last season, especially since he doesn’t cost a big sum either.
But if they release him, several teams will target him in the IPL 2026 auction, given the value he brings as a batter and a leader. Teams like the Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and even Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) require firepower in the lower middle order, and Powell will be a perfect fit.
He can be flexible with his batting position and also bowl a bit, even though his bowling value has shrunk lately. His price won’t be too high, and the franchise picking him will get a solid option at a reasonable amount for the upcoming editions.