Out of T20 World Cup Plans and IPL 2026 Auction Contention, but New Zealand Duo Shine in T20 Blast 2025

Both scored well in their teams’ latest fixtures.

Veteran New Zealand batters Kane Williamson and Tom Latham have been in fine form in the ongoing T20 Blast 2025 and have played a few terrific knocks. Williamson has been featuring for Middlesex, while Latham plays for Birmingham Bears, and both scored well in their teams’ latest fixtures.

All matches (56) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 105/9 MAL 107/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG 172/5 SAM 19/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 100/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW 127/4 WWW 42/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 111/10 CCC 112/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC 61/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG 111/10 NBA 14/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR 10/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 151/4 BDS 148/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Williamson scored a fluent 63 in just 42 balls, including six boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 150 against Glamorgan. While other batters failed to cross the 20-run mark in the innings, Williamson kept one end tight and scored 47.72% of the team’s runs alone, even though his efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, Latham cracked a magnificent ton while opening the innings against Derbyshire, scoring 104 runs in 51 deliveries, comprising seven boundaries and eight maximums, at a strike rate of 203.92. His knock helped the Bears post a massive 233/5 in the first innings, and the team later won the contest by a comprehensive 127 runs.

The best of a stylish century from Tom Latham 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/svYXSHvLho — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 19, 2025

Overall, Williamson has 396 runs at an average of 33 and a 138.94 strike rate in 13 innings, including three fifties, this season. On the other hand, Latham 404 runs at an average of 28.85 and a strike rate of 146.37 in 14 outings, including two fifties and a century.

Why Kane Williamson and Tom Latham won’t play the T20 World Cup 2026 and IPL 2026?

Kane Williamson didn’t accept the central contract and has been featuring in various T20 leagues lately, which means he might not be considered for the T20 World Cup 2026. Additionally, his T20 stocks have reduced, and franchises have ignored him in the IPL lately.

ALSO READ:

There are more explosive and high-risk, high-reward batters in the overseas department who can go berserk from the start, so Williamson’s value has not been as high in the previous two seasons. Hence, he might remain unsold again, unless one of the teams opts for experience, which doesn’t matter much in T20s now.

Meanwhile, Latham has not been part of New Zealand’s T20I plans and hardly plays this format for them. He has been a mainstay in the other two formats, but T20 is not his expertise, even if he has performed well lately.

For the same reason, he won’t be picked in the IPL, for better T20 batters who can be dynamic and flexible are available to choose from. Teams can’t afford to use an overseas slot at someone like Latham, whose T20 game is nowhere near what’s required in this format now.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.