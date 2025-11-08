4 Overseas Players Set To Make CSK Released Players 2026 List

CSK won only four games in the previous season.

The CSK released players 2026 list could be one of the biggest ahead of the IPL retention deadline. Chennai Super Kings had an awful campaign in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Five-time IPL winners managed to win only four games in the tournament and lost 10 games. CSK will be looking to restructure their squad after that disappointing season. Multiple overseas players are likely to be in the firing line. Here we take a look at four stars who could be among the CSK released players 2026.

Matheesha Pathirana

While this could be a very controversial call, the franchise would have enough reasons to put Matheesha Pathirana in the CSK released players 2026. The Sri Lankan pacer was in the CSK retention list ahead of the mega auction, with a salary of INR 13 crore. He couldn’t live up to that trust as he failed to deliver.

Pathirana took 13 wickets from 12 games in the IPL 2025 season at an economy of 10.13. He has been poor throughout this year, picking up 23 scalps from 26 matches in the shorter format. He has lost his ability to be accurate with his yorkers, and the slight change in bowling action has also affected him. CSK could take a brave call and let him go.

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is almost certain to be in the CSK released players 2026. The New Zealand wicketkeeper batter has been pretty poor in the last couple of years, and his form doesn’t seem to be getting better anytime soon.

Conway played six games in the last season, scoring 156 runs at an average of 26 while striking at 131. Since that tournament, he has made 299 runs from 13 games at an average of 27 and a strike rate of 123. He is past his prime, and CSK are likely to move past him. By releasing him, they can free up INR 6.25 crore.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is another Kiwi who could be a part of the CSK released players 2026. The left-hand batting all-rounder is rated as amongst the most talented players, but hasn’t quite developed in T20 cricket.

He featured in eight games in the IPL 2025, scoring 191 runs at a strike rate of 128 while averaging 27. Rachin has been poor post that season as well, collecting 855 runs at an average of 28 and a strike rate of 153. He was acquired for INR 4 crore using an RTM card and is likely to be let go of.

ALSO READ:

Sam Curran

Sam Curran could also find himself in the CSK released players 2026 after failing to make a mark in the previous edition. The English all-rounder had only one innings of note.

He scored 114 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 135, which included an 88-run knock. The left-arm pacer picked up only one wicket at an economy of over 11. While he had a redemption of sorts in The Hundred but it might not be enough to earn himself a spot in the Chennai Super Kings retention list 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.