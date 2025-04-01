Pat Cummins Dressing Room Talk: SRH Doubles Down on Searching for Record Totals in IPL 2025

Pat Cummins stated that the wickets in the upcoming games should be batting-friendly and that the team must not change their brand of cricket.

After an emphatic start to the season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost two consecutive games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. One thing has remained the same in these two defeats: SRH failed to score above par despite having a powerful lineup.

As always, they adopted an ultra-aggressive approach but played reckless cricket, losing their wickets due to poor shots and lacking game awareness. Consequently, the team has faced significant criticism from many experts and fans, as most want them to take a more measured approach and play better cricket.

However, SRH captain Pat Cummins thinks otherwise and has motivated his players to keep going hard, irrespective of the result. In a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Cummins stated that the wickets in the upcoming games should be batting-friendly and that the team must not change their brand of cricket.

“I think a few teams – they went to the next venue, it might be a good wicket, and they’re thinking let’s play it safe. Let’s get 160-170. That’s not our team, okay? Aniket had a good night tonight. We get a score, one more person joins in, we get 200 plus, and we probably win that game. So, in some way, it’s been unlucky, our last two innings. Challenges just keep doubling down or got us in the first innings. The first game 280: that’s the kind of team that we want to be. Don’t overthink this one too much.”

How can SRH overcome their batting challenges in IPL 2025?

One thing that SRH must do is not play brainless cricket and bat on the merit of the ball rather than going berserk. They can still follow a gung-ho approach, but that doesn’t mean playing poor shots and not judging the lengths quickly.

For instance, Nitish Kumar Reddy went for a wild slog off Mitchell Starc when he could have played any other shot and still get a few runs. And it’s not something SRH can’t do; whenever they have racked up big scores, they have shown batting smarts and the ability to play right shots to get boundaries.

They need to do it again and start playing smart cricket to extract results again, and the change must begin from the next game. Their next few games will be on some of the flattest decks in the competition, allowing them to get into the groove again.

They will face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in their next fixture, where they will look to overcome their mistakes and start batting like a dominating force. SRH will come with all guns blazing, as Cummins asked them to, and a big score is well on the cards in Kolkata on Thursday (April 3).

