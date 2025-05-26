News
Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Gives Update on Yuzvendra Chahal’s Availability for IPL 2025 Playoffs After Win Against Mumbai Indians
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read
Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Ricky Ponting gave a crucial update on the availability of key spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs after their win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight (May 26).

Notably, Chahal had missed the game against MI and was also absent in PBKS’ previous fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC) as well. It is understood he is nursing a minor wrist injury and the Punjab management did not want to risk him.

However, Ponting has now put all doubts over his fitness to rest, confirming his return for the playoffs.

“Chahal should be back,” the Aussie coach confirmed during the post-match presentation of the PBKS vs MI game.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings secure top-two finish and Qualifier 1 berth

Speaking about the PBKS vs MI clash, the Shreyas Iyer-led side continued their stellar form in the season, securing a comfortable seven wicket win over the five-time champions. After restricting MI to a par score of 184 for 7, PBKS cruised to the target, guided by flamboyant knocks from Priyansh Arya (62 off 35) and Josh Inglis (73 off 42). Skipper Shreyas Iyer remained not out on 26* off 16 to take PBKS over the finishing line.

The Punjab outfit are currently the table toppers with 19 points from 14 games and is guaranteed of a top-two finish. However, their final league standing will only be decided after the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tomorrow (May 27).

Irrespective, Punjab Kings will now play in Qualifier 1 and get two chances at securing a berth for the summit clash. They will face RCB if they beat LSG or Gujarat Titans in case RCB loses.

