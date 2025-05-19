News
Ricky Ponting on Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘What You Did Was Manage to…’, PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Hails Youngster for Impressive Display in IPL 2025 Match Against Rajasthan Royals

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 19, 2025 - 3 min read

Punjab Kings qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs on Sunday.

Ricky Ponting on Nehal Wadhera Punjab Kings RR vs PBKS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting had words of praise for batter Nehal Wadhera for his match-winning performance against Rajastan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2025 game on Sunday. Nehal Wadhera amassed 70 runs from 37 balls as Punjab Kings posted 219/5 on the board after opting to bat first.

Ricky Ponting happy with Nehal Wadhera’s performance

The Shreyas Iyer-led side went on to defend the total, winning the match by 10 runs. “What you did was manage to put pressure back on them straight away. You have to do that in this format, right? You had a great partnership with Shreyas. I actually said to him at one of the timeouts that because you’re so good, you can find a way to score runs, be out there in a partnership, and you ended up putting on 67 off 44 balls,” Ricky Ponting told Punjab Kings players dressing room after their win over Rajasthan Royals.

The World Cup-winning former Australia captain was referring to Wadhera’s 67-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30) for the fourth wicket.

‘Awesome again’: Ricky Ponting on Shashank Singh

Ponting also hailed Shashank Singh for his unbeaten 59 against Sanju Samson’s side. “Shashank (Singh), awesome again. Every time you have been confronted with something in the tournament, you have found a way to get it done,” he stated.

Harpreet Brar (3/22) was the pick of the Punjab Kings bowlers as Rajasthan Royals finished their innings at 209/7. “You and Dubey have bowled more than anybody here over the last eight weeks. You put in the hard work, you get a chance, and it yields results. So, personally, all your teammates and coaches couldn’t be happier that you got the chance to make an impact, and you made an impact by registering figures of 3/22 in four overs and grabbing all big wickets. Well done!,” the 50-year-old commented.

ALSO READ:

Punjab Kings, who have qualified for the playoffs, will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur on Saturday. Apart from Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have also qualified for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians (MI), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) remain in the race to take the fourth playoffs spot.

