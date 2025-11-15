PBKS Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players.
PBKS retained some of their top players like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya amongst others while also making quite a few releases as well. After the final PBKS Retained Players 2026 and PBKS Released Players 2026, the final PBKS Remaining purse is .. Cr.
The PBKS retention list has 21 players, with big names like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh. There are also a few notable names among the PBKS released players 2026, including Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell.
|Players
|Retained/Released
|Purse
|Shreyas Iyer
|Retained
|-26.75 crore
|Prabhsimran Singh
|Retained
|-4 crores
|Priyansh Arya
|Retained
|-3.8 crores
|Nehal Wadhera
|Retained
|-4.2 crores
|Shashank Singh
|Retained
|-5.5 crores
|Musheer Khan
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Suryansh Shedge
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Arshdeep Singh
|Retained
|-18 crores
|Vyshak Vijaykumar
|Retained
|-1.8 crores
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Retained
|-18 crores
|Marco Jansen
|Retained
|-7 crores
|Josh Inglis
|Released
|+2.60 crores
|Marcus Stoinis
|Retained
|-11 crores
|Xavier Bartlett
|Retained
|-80 lakhs
|Lockie Ferguson
|Retained
|-2 crores
|Harpreet Brar
|Retained
|-1.50 crores
|Vishnu Vinod
|Retained
|-95 lakhs
|Mitch Owen
|Retained
|-3 crores
|Kuldeep Sen
|Released
|+80 lakhs
|Pyla Avinash
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Pravin Dubey
|Released
|+30 lakhs
|Harnoor Pannu
|Retained
|-30 lakhs
|Aaron Hardie
|Released
|+1.25 crores
|Glenn Maxwell
|Released
|+4.20 crores
With a few big calls, such as releasing Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, PBKS have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.5 crores — the second lowest among all teams.
The PBKS remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is amongst the lowest ones, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will comparatively inactive in the auction as they were while finalising the PBKS retention list 2026.
|Team Name
|Remaining purse
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|INR 43.3 crore
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|INR 2.75 crores
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|INR 64.3 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|INR 25.5 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|INR 16.4 crore
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|INR 21.8 crore
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|INR 11.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|INR 16.05 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|INR 22.95 crore
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|INR 12.9 crore
The PBKS released players 2026 list suggests they need a middle-order hitter. The PBKS remaining purse also allows them to target all those names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out few of those overseas players from their squad.
The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. PBKS are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Sarfaraz Khan and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTu