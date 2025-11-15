PBKS Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players.

PBKS retained some of their top players like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya amongst others while also making quite a few releases as well. After the final PBKS Retained Players 2026 and PBKS Released Players 2026, the final PBKS Remaining purse is .. Cr.

PBKS Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The PBKS retention list has 21 players, with big names like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh. There are also a few notable names among the PBKS released players 2026, including Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell.

Players Retained/Released Purse Shreyas Iyer Retained -26.75 crore Prabhsimran Singh Retained -4 crores Priyansh Arya Retained -3.8 crores Nehal Wadhera Retained -4.2 crores Shashank Singh Retained -5.5 crores Musheer Khan Retained -30 lakhs Suryansh Shedge Retained -30 lakhs Arshdeep Singh Retained -18 crores Vyshak Vijaykumar Retained -1.8 crores Yuzvendra Chahal Retained -18 crores Marco Jansen Retained -7 crores Josh Inglis Released +2.60 crores Marcus Stoinis Retained -11 crores Xavier Bartlett Retained -80 lakhs Lockie Ferguson Retained -2 crores Harpreet Brar Retained -1.50 crores Vishnu Vinod Retained -95 lakhs Mitch Owen Retained -3 crores Kuldeep Sen Released +80 lakhs Pyla Avinash Retained -30 lakhs Pravin Dubey Released +30 lakhs Harnoor Pannu Retained -30 lakhs Aaron Hardie Released +1.25 crores Glenn Maxwell Released +4.20 crores

With a few big calls, such as releasing Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, PBKS have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.5 crores — the second lowest among all teams.

PBKS Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The PBKS remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is amongst the lowest ones, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will comparatively inactive in the auction as they were while finalising the PBKS retention list 2026.

Team Name Remaining purse Chennai Super Kings (CSK) INR 43.3 crore Mumbai Indians (MI) INR 2.75 crores Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) INR 64.3 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) INR 25.5 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) INR 16.4 crore Delhi Capitals (DC) INR 21.8 crore Punjab Kings (PBKS) INR 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals (RR) INR 16.05 crore Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) INR 22.95 crore Gujarat Titans (GT) INR 12.9 crore

The PBKS released players 2026 list suggests they need a middle-order hitter. The PBKS remaining purse also allows them to target all those names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out few of those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. PBKS are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Sarfaraz Khan and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

