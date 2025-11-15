News
PBKS Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 15, 2025
2 min read
PBKS Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend at Auction 2026?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline closed on November 15, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed their final list of retained and released players.

PBKS retained some of their top players like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Priyansh Arya amongst others while also making quite a few releases as well. After the final PBKS Retained Players 2026 and PBKS Released Players 2026, the final PBKS Remaining purse is .. Cr.

PBKS Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The PBKS retention list has 21 players, with big names like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh. There are also a few notable names among the PBKS released players 2026, including Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell.

PlayersRetained/ReleasedPurse
Shreyas IyerRetained-26.75 crore
Prabhsimran SinghRetained-4 crores
Priyansh AryaRetained-3.8 crores
Nehal WadheraRetained-4.2 crores
Shashank SinghRetained-5.5 crores
Musheer KhanRetained-30 lakhs
Suryansh ShedgeRetained-30 lakhs
Arshdeep SinghRetained-18 crores
Vyshak VijaykumarRetained-1.8 crores
Yuzvendra ChahalRetained-18 crores
Marco JansenRetained-7 crores
Josh InglisReleased+2.60 crores
Marcus StoinisRetained-11 crores
Xavier BartlettRetained-80 lakhs
Lockie FergusonRetained-2 crores
Harpreet BrarRetained-1.50 crores
Vishnu VinodRetained-95 lakhs
Mitch OwenRetained-3 crores
Kuldeep SenReleased+80 lakhs
Pyla AvinashRetained-30 lakhs
Pravin DubeyReleased+30 lakhs
Harnoor PannuRetained-30 lakhs
Aaron HardieReleased+1.25 crores
Glenn MaxwellReleased+4.20 crores

With a few big calls, such as releasing Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, PBKS have entered the IPL 2026 auction with a remaining purse of INR 11.5 crores — the second lowest among all teams.

PBKS Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand? 

The PBKS remaining purse for the IPL 2026 auction is amongst the lowest ones, including the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), which suggests they will comparatively inactive in the auction as they were while finalising the PBKS retention list 2026.

Team NameRemaining purse
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)INR 43.3 crore
Mumbai Indians (MI)INR 2.75 crores
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)INR 64.3 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)INR 25.5 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)INR 16.4 crore
Delhi Capitals (DC)INR 21.8 crore
Punjab Kings (PBKS)INR 11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals (RR)INR 16.05 crore
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)INR 22.95 crore
Gujarat Titans (GT)INR 12.9 crore

The PBKS released players 2026 list suggests they need a middle-order hitter. The PBKS remaining purse also allows them to target all those names in the auction. There’s a reason why they have left out few of those overseas players from their squad.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. PBKS are expected to target players like Cameron Green and Sarfaraz Khan and build a strong squad for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.