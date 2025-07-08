News
PBKS Punjab Kings IPL 2026 auction Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Punjab Kings Will Retain

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 8, 2025
7 min read

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs and IPL 2025 final after a decade.

PBKS Punjab Kings IPL 2026 auction Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell

Punjab Kings (PBKS), the runners-up of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, might look to fine-tune their resources in the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell just six runs short of winning the title. With a strong Indian core and a clear template to move forward, the franchise is expected to retain a nice mix of seasoned campaigners and rising talents. However, some players had dismal outings, and the franchise could eye a partial rebuild. Based on performance trends, value-for-money, and potential impact, here are the possible retentions and releases.

PBKS Retention List for IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings are known for making changes on their side, be it in the coaching staff or the squad. However, IPL 2025 was a bit different. The head coach, Ricky Ponting, picked his players and backed them throughout the season. It eventually gave them the results. Hence, it is expected that PBKS might opt for some tactical changes only instead of changing the core.

  • Shreyas Iyer – His leadership skills and consistency with the willow make him indispensable.
  • Arshdeep Singh – PBKS’ rock in the death overs and powerplay
  • Josh Inglis – Powerplay enforcer at No. 3/4 and stability behind the stumps
  • Marco Jansen – Can bowl economically in almost every phase of the game
  • Priyansh Arya – Consistency with hefty strike rates, setting the tone upfront
  • Prabhsimran Singh – Adds to the perfect left-right opening pair and is a power-hitter at the top
  • Shashank Singh – Ideal finisher for PBKS

Final Likely players to be retained by PBKS

  • Priyash Arya
  • Prabhsimran Singh
  • Josh Inglis
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • Nehal Wadhera
  • Shashank Singh
  • Marco Jansen
  • Vijaykumar Vyashak
  • Yash Thakur
  • Musheer Khan
  • Yuzvendra Chahal
  • Lockie Ferguson
  • Ashmatullah Omarzai
  • Mitch Owen

ALSO READ:

PBKS Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

While there were many good performances from different players on various occasions, some didn’t live up to expectations. They were given a designated role and clarity about their jobs, but couldn’t add value when the side needed it the most. However, it mainly applies to their overseas picks who couldn’t provide expected returns despite heavy price tags. PBKS struggled with their middle-order and might seek some overseas options in the upcoming auction.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder always earns money from IPL auctions despite his proven dismal performances on most occasions. Out of 14 seasons, Maxwell crossed the 400-run mark on just three occasions. PBKS earned its service for INR 4.2 Crores in the IPL 2025 mega auction on the back of its Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 campaign. However, the right-hand batter scored only 48 runs in seven innings, averaging 8.00 and a strike rate of 97.95. Hence, after yet another underwhelming season, Punjab are expected to release Maxwell.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis’ stakes are pretty high in T20 format, having featured in almost every franchise league across the globe and delivered every single time. Punjab bought him for jaw-dropping INR 11 crores, but couldn’t provide the expected returns. However, one can say that the all-rounder was not utilised well enough. The Aussie managed 160 runs and a wicket in 13 matches and was often seen struggling against the leg-spinners. He did play some eye-catching innings, including 44 off 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he smoked four sixes in a row against Mohammed Shami in the final over. However, the franchise might consider releasing him.

Aaron Hardie

Another pace-bowling all-rounder from Australia might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, as Hardie wasn’t used in the IPL 2025 at all. He warmed the bench in all games. PBKS might opt for a specialist spinner to company Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar in the squad.

Likely Full PBKS Released Players List

  • Glenn Maxwell
  • Marcus Stoinis
  • Aaron Hardie
  • Xavier Bartlett
  • Kuldeep Sen
  • Kyle Jamieson
  • Pyla Avinash
  • Pravin Dubey
  • Harnoor Pannu

Likely PBKS Squad Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Here’s how the Punjab Kings squad might look after all the retentions and releases are completed.

Category: Retained

Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Ashmatullah Omarzai, Mitch Owen

Category: Released

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Kyle Jamieson, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Harnoor Pannu

Captaincy Status

Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh

What to Expect From PBKS at the IPL 2026 Auction

Despite their IPL 2025 final run, the Punjab Kings have some gaps to fill as they head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The franchise lacks a power-hitter or a finisher for the company, Shashank Singh, and an all-rounder who can offer a couple of overs when needed. They were heavily reliant on Stoinis and Maxwell, but both had a miserable season. Moreover, they might shop for a good off-spinner, especially on a tricky Mullanpur surface where spinners have played a huge part. They would also expect Lockie Ferguson to be fit for the entire next season; otherwise, they will have to search for another middle-over enforcer with can click 145-150kph regularly. Considering these prospects, PBKS can target these players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Michael Bracewell (Auction)

The Kiwi all-rounder remained unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He can be a good like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell. Bracewell also provides a left-hand batting option, and his off-spin bowling could come in use in Mullanpur and away games in Chepauk and Eden Gardens. The southpaw has been excellent with the bat for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC), having scored 179 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.75 while striking at 151.69. He has also taken four wickets in the tournaments. The 34-year-old is also quite familiar with the Indian conditions, having played IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and an international match for the national side.

Corbin Bosch (Trade)

Acquiring the services of Corbin Bosch will give the Punjab Kings a definite edge over other teams. They can potentially make the trade in place of Marcus Stoinis or Glenn Maxwell, who are the fast and spin-bowling all-rounders. His inclusion will add depth to both, batting and bowling departments.

The South African all-rounder can bat at number eight and bowl four overs regularly for the side. He has been excellent across all formats in the last six months. The right-hand batter scored a fifty on his Test against Pakistan, played for MI in IPL 2025 coming in as a replacement player, won the World Test Championship (WTC) with South Africa and achieved a double of a hundred and a five-for in the same Test against Zimbabwe.

Rovman Powell

The former West Indies skipper Rovman Powell could be a like-for-like replacement for Marcus Stoinis. Punjab might trade him from KKR to strengthen their lower-order batting. While his medium-pace bowling is always overlooked, the Punjab Kings can use him as a surprise package. His sheer power-hitting skills will add a new dimension to their batting line-up. His vast experience and leadership skills will be crucial in tense games.

FAQs

Which Players Could Be Retained By PBKS? 

Likely retentions include Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera

Which Players Could Be Released By PBKS?

Possible releases include Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Aaron Hardie

What Will PBKS’s Strategy Be Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction? 

The Punjab Kings management would like to bolster their batting unit and spin bowling department with a couple of good all-rounders who can make an impact on the game with both bat and ball. They need players who can bat at number five and six and offer a couple of overs when needed.

