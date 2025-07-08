PBKS Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Punjab Kings Will Retain

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs and IPL 2025 final after a decade.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), the runners-up of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, might look to fine-tune their resources in the squad ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. After qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in a decade, the Shreyas Iyer-led side fell just six runs short of winning the title. With a strong Indian core and a clear template to move forward, the franchise is expected to retain a nice mix of seasoned campaigners and rising talents. However, some players had dismal outings, and the franchise could eye a partial rebuild. Based on performance trends, value-for-money, and potential impact, here are the possible retentions and releases.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 116/10 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 69/2 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W 132/4 GRC-W 176/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 188/2 HAST 123/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 85/2 OSTG 119/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 125/7 91YC 131/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 132/6 NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER 13/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR 48/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 115/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 164/7 MR 109/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 93/6 VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

PBKS Retention List for IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings are known for making changes on their side, be it in the coaching staff or the squad. However, IPL 2025 was a bit different. The head coach, Ricky Ponting, picked his players and backed them throughout the season. It eventually gave them the results. Hence, it is expected that PBKS might opt for some tactical changes only instead of changing the core.

Shreyas Iyer – His leadership skills and consistency with the willow make him indispensable.

– His leadership skills and consistency with the willow make him indispensable. Arshdeep Singh – PBKS’ rock in the death overs and powerplay

– PBKS’ rock in the death overs and powerplay Josh Inglis – Powerplay enforcer at No. 3/4 and stability behind the stumps

– Powerplay enforcer at No. 3/4 and stability behind the stumps Marco Jansen – Can bowl economically in almost every phase of the game

– Can bowl economically in almost every phase of the game Priyansh Arya – Consistency with hefty strike rates, setting the tone upfront

– Consistency with hefty strike rates, setting the tone upfront Prabhsimran Singh – Adds to the perfect left-right opening pair and is a power-hitter at the top

– Adds to the perfect left-right opening pair and is a power-hitter at the top Shashank Singh – Ideal finisher for PBKS

Final Likely players to be retained by PBKS

Priyash Arya

Prabhsimran Singh

Josh Inglis

Shreyas Iyer

Nehal Wadhera

Shashank Singh

Marco Jansen

Vijaykumar Vyashak

Yash Thakur

Musheer Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal

Lockie Ferguson

Ashmatullah Omarzai

Mitch Owen

ALSO READ:

PBKS Released Players Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

While there were many good performances from different players on various occasions, some didn’t live up to expectations. They were given a designated role and clarity about their jobs, but couldn’t add value when the side needed it the most. However, it mainly applies to their overseas picks who couldn’t provide expected returns despite heavy price tags. PBKS struggled with their middle-order and might seek some overseas options in the upcoming auction.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian all-rounder always earns money from IPL auctions despite his proven dismal performances on most occasions. Out of 14 seasons, Maxwell crossed the 400-run mark on just three occasions. PBKS earned its service for INR 4.2 Crores in the IPL 2025 mega auction on the back of its Big Bash League (BBL) 2025 campaign. However, the right-hand batter scored only 48 runs in seven innings, averaging 8.00 and a strike rate of 97.95. Hence, after yet another underwhelming season, Punjab are expected to release Maxwell.

Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis’ stakes are pretty high in T20 format, having featured in almost every franchise league across the globe and delivered every single time. Punjab bought him for jaw-dropping INR 11 crores, but couldn’t provide the expected returns. However, one can say that the all-rounder was not utilised well enough. The Aussie managed 160 runs and a wicket in 13 matches and was often seen struggling against the leg-spinners. He did play some eye-catching innings, including 44 off 16 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he smoked four sixes in a row against Mohammed Shami in the final over. However, the franchise might consider releasing him.

Aaron Hardie

Another pace-bowling all-rounder from Australia might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, as Hardie wasn’t used in the IPL 2025 at all. He warmed the bench in all games. PBKS might opt for a specialist spinner to company Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar in the squad.

Likely Full PBKS Released Players List

Glenn Maxwell

Marcus Stoinis

Aaron Hardie

Xavier Bartlett

Kuldeep Sen

Kyle Jamieson

Pyla Avinash

Pravin Dubey

Harnoor Pannu

Likely PBKS Squad Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

Here’s how the Punjab Kings squad might look after all the retentions and releases are completed.

Category: Retained

Priyash Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyashak, Yash Thakur, Musheer Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Ashmatullah Omarzai, Mitch Owen

Category: Released

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Kyle Jamieson, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Harnoor Pannu

Captaincy Status

Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh

What to Expect From PBKS at the IPL 2026 Auction

Despite their IPL 2025 final run, the Punjab Kings have some gaps to fill as they head into the IPL 2026 mini-auction. The franchise lacks a power-hitter or a finisher for the company, Shashank Singh, and an all-rounder who can offer a couple of overs when needed. They were heavily reliant on Stoinis and Maxwell, but both had a miserable season. Moreover, they might shop for a good off-spinner, especially on a tricky Mullanpur surface where spinners have played a huge part. They would also expect Lockie Ferguson to be fit for the entire next season; otherwise, they will have to search for another middle-over enforcer with can click 145-150kph regularly. Considering these prospects, PBKS can target these players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Michael Bracewell (Auction)

The Kiwi all-rounder remained unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. He can be a good like-for-like replacement for Glenn Maxwell. Bracewell also provides a left-hand batting option, and his off-spin bowling could come in use in Mullanpur and away games in Chepauk and Eden Gardens. The southpaw has been excellent with the bat for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC), having scored 179 runs in seven innings at an average of 44.75 while striking at 151.69. He has also taken four wickets in the tournaments. The 34-year-old is also quite familiar with the Indian conditions, having played IPL 2023 for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and an international match for the national side.

Corbin Bosch (Trade)

Acquiring the services of Corbin Bosch will give the Punjab Kings a definite edge over other teams. They can potentially make the trade in place of Marcus Stoinis or Glenn Maxwell, who are the fast and spin-bowling all-rounders. His inclusion will add depth to both, batting and bowling departments.

The South African all-rounder can bat at number eight and bowl four overs regularly for the side. He has been excellent across all formats in the last six months. The right-hand batter scored a fifty on his Test against Pakistan, played for MI in IPL 2025 coming in as a replacement player, won the World Test Championship (WTC) with South Africa and achieved a double of a hundred and a five-for in the same Test against Zimbabwe.

Rovman Powell

The former West Indies skipper Rovman Powell could be a like-for-like replacement for Marcus Stoinis. Punjab might trade him from KKR to strengthen their lower-order batting. While his medium-pace bowling is always overlooked, the Punjab Kings can use him as a surprise package. His sheer power-hitting skills will add a new dimension to their batting line-up. His vast experience and leadership skills will be crucial in tense games.

FAQs

Which Players Could Be Retained By PBKS?

Likely retentions include Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Nehal Wadhera

Which Players Could Be Released By PBKS?

Possible releases include Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Aaron Hardie

What Will PBKS’s Strategy Be Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

The Punjab Kings management would like to bolster their batting unit and spin bowling department with a couple of good all-rounders who can make an impact on the game with both bat and ball. They need players who can bat at number five and six and offer a couple of overs when needed.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.