PBKS vs DC Live Dharamsala Weather Update After Toss Delay: Rain Forecast, Cut Off Time and Shortened Match Playing Conditions for IPL 2025 Match Today

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both teams are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs, which means that both teams have everything to play for. But the PBKS vs DC weather has caused a menace and a delayed start to the game.

They need a full match to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in order to have a good chance to take a lead in the playoffs race but the inclement weather across the Indian sub-continent and in the Himalayan region could put a dent to their biggest opportunity today.

PBKS vs DC Weather Forecast: Will it rain in Dharamsala?

What is the PBKS vs DC weather forecast? According to Weather.com, there is a big chance of rain with the probability of a late-night thunderstorm in Dharamsala during match time. The toss has already been delayed due to light showers as the ground staff are waiting for the covers to come off. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.

As per the forecast there is 40% of rain during the course of the IPL match today.

PBKS vs DC Cut Off Time: What is the last time frame for a 5-over game?

As per the IPL playing conditions, should a match be affected due to bad weather or poor light, the game can be extended by an hour from the scheduled close of play time. While the overs will start getting reduced after a significant amount of time, the latest a five-over match can begin is at 10.54 pm IST.

IPL 2025 Shortened Match Conditions

🕒 Extra Time : Matches can be extended by up to 60 minutes if there’s a delay or interruption.

: Matches can be extended by up to if there’s a delay or interruption. ⏱️ Sequence for Using Extra Time : Use the 60-minute buffer Use time set aside for strategic timeouts Shorten the break between innings (if needed)

: 📉 When Are Overs Cut Down? If a full game can’t fit into the available time (including the extra hour), overs will start being reduced.

🔢 Overs Calculation Rate : Reduced overs are calculated at a pace of 14.11 overs per hour of time left.

: ✅ Minimum Overs Needed : At least 5 overs per side must be played for a result to count.

: 🌧️ Interrupted Games : If rain affects the match, the DLS method will be used to decide the outcome.

: ❌ If Game Can’t Be Finished : If even a 5-over game can’t happen, the match ends with no result and both teams get one point.

:

PBKS vs DC Likely Playing XIs

PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett

DC XI: Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma

What happens if PBKS vs DC is a no result?

IPL 2025 Points Table If PBKS vs DC Is Washed Out

Team Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR If Match Abandoned Gujarat Titans 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.793 No Change Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 +0.482 No Change Punajb Kings 12 7 3 0 2 16 +0.376 ↑ 16 pts – One foot in playoffs Mumbai Indians 12 7 5 0 0 14 +1.156 No Change Delhi Capitals 12 6 4 0 2 14 +0.362 ↑ 14 pts – Still in top 4 race Kolkata Knight Riders 12 5 6 0 1 11 +0.193 No Change Lucknow Super Giants 11 5 6 0 0 10 -0.469 No Change Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 11 3 7 0 1 7 -1.192 Eliminated Rajasthan Royals (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.718 Eliminated Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992 Eliminated

