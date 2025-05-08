PBKS vs DC Live Dharamsala Weather Update After Toss Delay: Rain Forecast, Cut Off Time and Shortened Match Playing Conditions for IPL 2025 Match Today

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash will take place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala
Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of IPL 2025 in Dharamsala on Sunday. Both teams are still in contention to qualify for the playoffs, which means that both teams have everything to play for. But the PBKS vs DC weather has caused a menace and a delayed start to the game.
They need a full match to be played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala in order to have a good chance to take a lead in the playoffs race but the inclement weather across the Indian sub-continent and in the Himalayan region could put a dent to their biggest opportunity today.
What is the PBKS vs DC weather forecast? According to Weather.com, there is a big chance of rain with the probability of a late-night thunderstorm in Dharamsala during match time. The toss has already been delayed due to light showers as the ground staff are waiting for the covers to come off. The match is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday.
As per the forecast there is 40% of rain during the course of the IPL match today.
As per the IPL playing conditions, should a match be affected due to bad weather or poor light, the game can be extended by an hour from the scheduled close of play time. While the overs will start getting reduced after a significant amount of time, the latest a five-over match can begin is at 10.54 pm IST.
PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Impact Players: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett
DC XI: Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan
Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Kumar, Mohit Sharma
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|If Match Abandoned
|Gujarat Titans
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.793
|No Change
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|11
|8
|3
|0
|0
|16
|+0.482
|No Change
|Punajb Kings
|12
|7
|3
|0
|2
|16
|+0.376
|↑ 16 pts – One foot in playoffs
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|+1.156
|No Change
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|+0.362
|↑ 14 pts – Still in top 4 race
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|5
|6
|0
|1
|11
|+0.193
|No Change
|Lucknow Super Giants
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|-0.469
|No Change
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|11
|3
|7
|0
|1
|7
|-1.192
|Eliminated
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.718
|Eliminated
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|12
|3
|9
|0
|0
|6
|-0.992
|Eliminated
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.