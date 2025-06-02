PBKS vs RCB Weather: Start Time, Playing Conditions and Cut Off Time for IPL 2025 Final in Ahmedabad

PBKS have entered the final after a gap of 11 years
The IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on June 3. As both sides look to end their 18-year wait for a maiden title, weather conditions and match cut-off time rules have become crucial talking points.
The Ahmedabad weather forecast for the evening of June 3, 2025, shows a 0% chance of light rain and an 0% chance of thunderstorms. While the day leading up to the match is likely to remain dry with temperatures reaching as high as 38°C, scattered clouds and humidity around 58%. The weather, which caused a near two-hour delay to the start of the Qualifier 2, is unlikely to trouble the final clash.
Although these numbers suggest perfect match conditions, there might be slight delay to the toss if there is heavy rain during the day.
According to IPL 2025 regulations, each match has a cut-off time of 11:56 PM IST. If rain delays the start or interrupts play, match officials have a 120-minute window of extra time to complete the game. There’s a two hour time frame until overs are lost according to updated playing conditions.
If there is a rain interruption before or during play, the match officials will attempt to resume within the available buffer. If a full match is not possible, overs will start getting cut down once the extra time runs out. In case of severe weather, the DLS method may be applied.
If even a 5-over-per-side contest cannot be held, there will be a Super Over if conditions permit and further Super Overs if needed (if the first one is a tie). If that’s not possible, game will be moved to the reserve day on June 4, 2025.
The match will be played on a red soil pitch, known for bounce and pace. It typically favors batting first:
The Ahmedabad weather is expected to stay mostly clear, with very slight chance of rain in the morning. With IPL 2025’s clear cut-off time regulations, the match officials are well-equipped to deliver a result. However, in a worst-case scenario where rain ruins the contest and no Super Over also is possible after 5-over match cut off time, the match will be moved to reserve day.
If final is washed-out then the match will shift to the reserve day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.
