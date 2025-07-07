PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour

The young Punjab Kings (PBKS) duo of Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge gave a testament to their sheer batting prowess by slamming respective centuries, playing for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Emerging side against the Loughborough University Centre of Cricketing Excellence (UCCE) in their ongoing UK tour.

All matches (49) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 98/9 PAL 97/10 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 148/10 ASM-W 154/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 81/3 SK 80/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 160/5 PHL 115/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W 116/9 TKW-W 118/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 114/2 BUL-W 113/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 180/5 SBA-W 117/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 156/5 LEST 90/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 113/4 BRBA 112/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 122/5 ATPG 139/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 125/3 GENW 123/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 161/6 TYP-W 162/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 211/3 INDU19 210/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC 102/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W 145/4 NZA-W 144/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK 117/10 MMS 118/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 136/10 VMK 187/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – MMS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER 137/6 TAN 135/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 111/3 ML 109/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS 66/4 IYH 72/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings

Shedge, who is the captain of the MCA U23 squad, slammed an explosive knock of 108 off just 64 balls at a fiery strike rate of 168.75 in the two-day red-ball contest. His knock comprised a staggering 13 boundaries and six maximums.

On the other hand, Musheer Khan impressed with an unbeaten 154 off 146 balls before retiring hurt. The 20-year-old also showed incredible attacking intent, racking up 22 boundaries and two sixes. The PBKS young pair’s display eventually helped the MCA side to a total of 384 for 5 in 60 overs.

Musheer has previously looked in stellar form on the tour as well. In the last match against the Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, he delivered with both the bat and the ball. The youngster first hit a century with a score of 123 before returning to take a six-wicket haul. He took another scalp in the second innings to finish the match with a tally of seven wickets.

ALSO READ:

Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge in IPL 2025

While the young pair did not get much opportunities to showcase their talent in the IPL 2025, they pack tremendous potential as is visible from their recent exploits. Musheer just played a solitary game for Punjab where he failed to score but snared one wicket.

Suryansh played five matches, where he batted in three innings scoring seven runs. He also bowled three overs but went wicketless.

PBKS future in safe hands with talented Indian core

PBKS focused on building a strong core of Indian talents in IPL 2025 and it played a big role in their runners-up finish. Young players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehwal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh all put up clinical displays in helping the franchise make a final appearance after 11 long years.

Talents like Musheer and Suryansh, who were bought for their respective base prices of INR 30 lakhs, are also incredible players adding to their talented young Indian pool whom the franchise will be grooming for the future.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.