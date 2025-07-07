News
PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour
indian-premier-league-ipl

PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 7, 2025
2 min read
PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour

The young Punjab Kings (PBKS) duo of Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge gave a testament to their sheer batting prowess by slamming respective centuries, playing for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Emerging side against the Loughborough University Centre of Cricketing Excellence (UCCE) in their ongoing UK tour.

Shedge, who is the captain of the MCA U23 squad, slammed an explosive knock of 108 off just 64 balls at a fiery strike rate of 168.75 in the two-day red-ball contest. His knock comprised a staggering 13 boundaries and six maximums.

On the other hand, Musheer Khan impressed with an unbeaten 154 off 146 balls before retiring hurt. The 20-year-old also showed incredible attacking intent, racking up 22 boundaries and two sixes. The PBKS young pair’s display eventually helped the MCA side to a total of 384 for 5 in 60 overs.

Musheer has previously looked in stellar form on the tour as well. In the last match against the Nottinghamshire 2nd XI, he delivered with both the bat and the ball. The youngster first hit a century with a score of 123 before returning to take a six-wicket haul. He took another scalp in the second innings to finish the match with a tally of seven wickets.

ALSO READ:

Musheer Khan and Suryansh Shedge in IPL 2025

While the young pair did not get much opportunities to showcase their talent in the IPL 2025, they pack tremendous potential as is visible from their recent exploits. Musheer just played a solitary game for Punjab where he failed to score but snared one wicket.

Suryansh played five matches, where he batted in three innings scoring seven runs. He also bowled three overs but went wicketless.

PBKS future in safe hands with talented Indian core

PBKS focused on building a strong core of Indian talents in IPL 2025 and it played a big role in their runners-up finish. Young players like Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehwal Wadhera, Arshdeep Singh all put up clinical displays in helping the franchise make a final appearance after 11 long years.

Talents like Musheer and Suryansh, who were bought for their respective base prices of INR 30 lakhs, are also incredible players adding to their talented young Indian pool whom the franchise will be grooming for the future.

IPL 2025
Musheer Khan
PBKS
Suryansh Shedge
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

