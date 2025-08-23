Plucked Out of Thin Air! SRH Star Takes Unreal One-Handed Catch in Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 [WATCH]

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player Abhinav Manohar flaunted his fielding skills by taking an unreal catch in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy T20 2025. Playing for the Hubli Tigers, Manohar took the catch to dismiss Mysore Warriors batter Muralidhara Venkatesh.
172/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
8/0
–
Match Abandoned due to Rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
98/5
99/2
Czech Republic beat Romania by 8 wickets
117/3
75/10
Romania beat Czech Republic by 42 runs
108/9
86/10
Romania beat Czech Republic by 22 runs
86/6
88/3
Czech Republic beat Romania by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
216/4
215/4
Austria beat Belgium by 6 wickets
172/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
223/9
16/1
–
–
–
–
166/4
103/7
Ireland Women beat Italy Women by 63 runs
94/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match Called off
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
183/8
149/10
Kochi Blue Tigers beat Alleppey Ripples by 34 runs
103/1
–
–
–
–
–
132/5
129/8
Hubli Tigers beat Mysore Warriors by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
121/10
119/7
Yallah Shabab Giants beat Muscat Thunderers by 2 runs
66/2
160/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
180/6
153/10
Sunshine Coast beat Sandgate Redcliffe by 26 runs
149/10
150/2
Redlands beat Wynnum Manly by 8 wickets
99/9
167/9
Valley beat Toombul by 67 runs
166/6
169/8
Ipswich beat South Brisbane by 2 runs
163/1
161/3
Western Suburbs won by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
127/3
125/6
Northern Superchargers Women beat Oval Invincibles Women by 7 wickets
125/8
–
–
–
–
–
162/8
166/6
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Chicago Kingsmen by 4 wickets
161/3
160/9
Australian Capital Territory beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 7 wickets
175/4
179/3
Adelaide Strikers Academy beat Bangladesh A by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
224/3
133/9
Kashi Rudras beat Meerut Mavericks by 91 runs
47/1
–
–
–
–
–
The incident happened on the second ball of the 10th over. Left arm spinner Shreesha Achar bowled one in the arc of Venkatesh who tried to lob it over long on for six. However, Manohar, who was acquired by SRH during the previous year’s mega auction for INR 3.2 crores, showed incredible reflexes and agility to run to his left and cover a considerable distance before completing the one-handed stunner.
Watch the video of the catch below.
Manohar made another impact while fielding as well, taking the catch of Harshil Dharmani during the penultimate over of the Warriors’ innings.
ALSO READ:
Apart from his heroics during fielding, Manohar also made a late contribution with the bat. Coming in when the Tigers were trailing at 71/4 in their chase of 130, the 30-year-old registered a clinical 18(19) to inch the Tigers closer to the finishing line. The Hubli Tigers eventually wrapped up the content losing just one more wicket, securing a five-wicket win and in the process climbed to the top of the points table with 12 points from nine games.
He is currently the 15th-highest run-scorer in the current edition, with 154 runs in eight games.
The right-hander had a disappointing last season for the Sunrisers, where he played eight games but managed only 61 runs at a paltry average of 12.20. While Abhinav is a talented batter and has enough experience in the IPL, SRH are unlikely to retain his services for the next season after he failed to impress in IPL 2025.
However, there is still some time for teams to confirm their final list of released and retained players and Manohar will look to capitalise in the domestic tournaments in the interim to push his case for a retention or raise stocks for the auction.