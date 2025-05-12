‘Potential I Have Is Yet to Come Through’: LSG Star Admits After IPL 2025 Blitz

He has struck at an impressive rate of 186.04 in IPL 2025.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Abdul Samad opened up about where he stands in his career after some impressive outings in the IPL 2025. LSG have had a disappointing season but Samad has been one of the positives for them.

Batting in the lower middle order, Samad impressed with 160 runs across 10 innings at a strike rate of 186.04. His best came against Punjab Kings, where he hit 45 off 24 coming in at 73 for 5.

‘Gained Valuable Experience In IPL 2025’: Abdul Samad

The 23-year-old Jammu and Kashmir batter played five seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad before this year but wasn’t able to deliver. He finally seems to have come into his own.

Speaking to The Times of India on a Go Beyond The Boundary episode, Samad said his best is yet to come.

“I’m not satisfied as such. The potential I have is yet to come through. Hopefully it will happen soon. What I can say is I’ve gained vital experience this season. I learnt a lot from the IPL matches I played and still have much to learn,” said Samad.

He further credited the coach Justin Langer and team mentor Zaheer Khan for backing him in the tournament.

LSG In Need Of A Miracle In IPL 2025

The Rishabh Pant-led side currently has 10 points to their name from 11 matches, having won five and lost six. They are effectively out of the playoffs race as several results will need to go their way.

The Super Giants had a good start to the season but four losses in the last five games has meant their season is all but over. In the remaining two games, LSG will face Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The IPL 2025 had to be temporarily suspended amidst the India-Pakistan conflict. With the situation now de-escalating, the Indian board is expected to announce the resumption date in a next couple of days.

