Former Delhi Capitals Batter Stars In Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025, Wreaks Havoc With a Century

Star batter Prithvi Shaw is in the headlines as he smashed a century while playing a competitive game for Maharashtra after a long time. The right-hand batter scored a ton against Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament 2025 at the Guru Nanak College in Chennai on Tuesday.

He took 122 balls to reach the three-figure mark while playing for Maharashtra. Shaw, who used to play for Mumbai, raised his bat to acknowledge the cheer from the dressing room.

Prithvi Shaw Wreaks Havoc In Buchi Babu Tournament 2025

The 25-year-old batter slogged a lot to achieve this feat on a challenging wicket that provided erratic bounce and help for the spinners. His focus and poise at the crease were evident. He managed to handle a low delivery right after hitting the three-figure mark.

Shaw scored a century on the second day of the three-day Round One encounter. He also smashed 14 boundaries and a six. Before his century, Sarfaraz Khan also hammered a ton for Mumbai while playing against TNCA XI in the ongoing tournament.

Maharashtra was reeling as they lost four wickets for just 16 runs. Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was snared for one run. As a result, Maharashtra slipped to 86 for 4. But then Shaw held the fort and amassed most of the team’s total in the first two sessions.

Previously, Chattisgarh scored 252 on Day 1, riding on fifties from Sanjeet Desai (93) and Avnish Singh Dhaliwal (52).

Prithvi Shaw’s IPL Stint

Earlier, Shaw decided to shift his base from Mumbai to play for Maharashtra. The right-hand batter moved to a new team after getting dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad. The last time he played for Mumbai transpired during the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in December 2024.

Shaw also played in the IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, where he made 198 runs across eight matches. On the back of a poor outing, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

Explosive batter also took part in the T20 Mumbai League earlier in June. Shaw represented North Mumbai Panthers in the league and also played a knock of 75 runs from just 34 balls against the Triumph Knights Mumbai North East.

A lot of questions have been raised regarding his form and fitness. Now that he has moved to Maharashtra, he hopes to make it big to be in contention for the IPL 2026 and also the Indian team.