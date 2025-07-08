Prithvi Shaw Joins New Team To Revive Career Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Prithvi Shaw thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for all the support he received over the years.
Prithvi Shaw has officially moved from Mumbai to Maharashtra for the 2025–26 domestic season. He had requested a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association, which was approved in late June.
–
–
116/10
168/10
Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
100/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/4
115/9
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
At Maharashtra, Shaw is expected to play under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team didn’t have a great Ranji Trophy campaign last season, winning only two of their seven matches and failing to make it out of the group stage. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, they had a mixed record of three wins and three losses and were knocked out early. However, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, they performed well, topping their group and reaching the semi-finals before losing to Vidarbha.
Shaw said that at this point in his career, moving to Maharashtra could help him improve and grow as a player. He also thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for all the support he received over the years.
“At this stage of my career, I believe joining the Maharashtra team will help me grow further as a cricketer. I am deeply grateful to the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and support I have received over the years,” Shaw said in a statement.
Maharashtra Cricket Association President Rohit Pawar welcomed Shaw, saying his international and IPL experience would benefit the team and that they fully support him in this new chapter.
ALSO READ:
Prithvi Shaw has scored 4556 runs in 58 first-class matches at an average of 46.02, including 13 centuries and 18 half-centuries. He was dropped from Mumbai’s Ranji team last season due to fitness and discipline issues. He last played for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in December 2024. In List A cricket, Shaw has 3399 runs at an average of 55.72 and a strike rate of 125.74, along with 10 centuries and 14 half-centuries. He has also scored 2902 runs in T20s with a strike rate of 151.54 comprising 20 half-centuries and 1 century.
Despite cutting his base price to INR 75 lakh for the IPL 2025 auction, Prithvi Shaw went unsold as no team showed interest. Keeping IPL 2026 auction in mind which is later this year, he is now hoping to make a strong comeback by performing well for Maharashtra and getting his career back on track.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.