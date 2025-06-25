News
Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Prithvi Shaw Reveals Why He Missed Out in IPL 2025 Auction And Conversation With Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 25, 2025
3 min read

He had set INR 75 lakh as his base price for IPL 2025 mega auction.

Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025

Once considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, Prithvi Shaw went through a tough time that saw him go unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In a recent interview, Shaw opened up on his IPL 2025 snub, saying that he was mentally prepared.

“I knew I wouldn’t get an IPL contract. I didn’t even watch the auction,” told Shaw to News 24. “When Mumbai dropped me, I understood I won’t be picked in the IPL auction. I felt I should be ready for it.”

Prithvi Shaw on Humbling Life Lessons and Support from Mumbai Team

The 25-year-old said that whatever he experienced recently has taught him life lessons and helped him understand what is important for his career. He feels that this phase of life has made him stronger, and he will only grow from here.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“I’m glad that all these things have happened to me at this age. I am understanding things that are good for me and things that aren’t, and how I can make a comeback,” said Shaw.

The Mumbaikar’s close friends from the fraternity texted him and tried to lift his mood with encouraging messages.

“I got a message from Suryakumar Yadav. Shreyas [Iyer] texted me, and Sarfaraz [Khan] as well. They were all encouraging words for me,” revealed Shaw.

Shaw Reveals Mindset of Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

The right-hand batter also talked about his camaraderie with Shreyas Iyer, who also hails from Mumbai. He noted that the 30-year-old has always been full of confidence. He might be feeling nervous inside, but never let’s you know that.

“I have a great rapport with Shreyas. I was really happy with how he captained Punjab Kings to the final. Last year he did great, but this year his achievement felt bigger. There’s not a single day when he is low on confidence.”

ALSO READ:

Sudden Dip in Stakes Of Prithvi Shaw in Domestic Cricket

Shaw led the U-19 India squad to the World Cup triumph in 2018. He was then roped in by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for a whopping INR 1.2 crore. He made headlines in his first season with 245 runs in nine innings at a low average of 27.22 but an impressive strike rate of 153.12. The right-hand batter played an instrumental role with a 353-run season in taking DC to Qualifier 2 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer in 2019.

Shaw’s breakthrough IPL season came in 2021. He was retained for INR 7.5 crore by DC. He amassed 479 runs in 15 matches at an average of 31.93 and a staggering strike rate of 159.13. Same year, he became only the second batter to hit six fours in an over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

His form started to decline again in 2022 and got worse with every edition till he went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. He set his base price for just INR 75 lakh, but no franchise showed interest in bidding for him.

The IPL 2025 and Mumbai snub have humbled Prithvi Shaw. He has started to work on his fitness and is already preparing for the comeback. With the T20 World Cup 2026 around the corner, Shaw feels confident about his comeback in international cricket.

