Priyansh Arya: From Six Sixes In An Over To Taking Down Jasprit Bumrah, Punjab Kings Have Unearthed A Gem In IPL 2025

From lighting up the Delhi Premier League to finishing strong against Jasprit Bumrah in a big IPL 2025 match today vs Mumbai Indians, Priyansh Arya has been nothing short of spectacular.

The IPL 2025 season has seen several young players make their mark, but few have matched the impact of Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya. The 22-year-old, who had gone unsold in the IPL 2024 auction despite leading Delhi’s charts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has quickly become a key figure in PBKS’ playoff surge this year.

Priyansh Arya aces the IPL test in maiden season

Arya’s journey to this stage was turbocharged by his exploits in the Delhi Premier League last August, where he smashed six sixes in an over against North Delhi Strikers’ Manan Bharadwaj — becoming the latest member of an exclusive club. That innings of 120 off 50 balls included ten fours and ten sixes and came in a 286-run partnership with Ayush Badoni, who himself hammered 165 off 55 balls.

Fast forward to IPL 2025, and Arya has translated his local dominance to the grand stage. He announced himself with a blistering 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings — the joint-fourth fastest in IPL history. That innings was the tipping point in a campaign that saw Arya earn Ricky Ponting’s praise as a “special potential opening batsman.”

Priyansh Arya takes down Mumbai Indians

What’s stood out about Priyansh Arya’s performances, however, is not just his flair, but his growth. In a crucial must-win match against Mumbai Indians on May 26 — with a Qualifier 1 spot on the line — Arya showed both composure and authority. Chasing 185, PBKS lost Prabhsimran Singh early, but Arya built a defining partnership with Josh Inglis. While Inglis played the aggressor, Arya rotated strike smartly before stepping up when it mattered.

The moment that defined the innings came in the 13th over. Facing Jasprit Bumrah, Arya picked a short ball early and dispatched it with a perfectly timed pull over deep square leg for six. It wasn’t just a flashy shot, it was a statement. Arya finished with 62 off 35 balls, completing his fifty in just 27 balls, helping Punjab to the cusp of a memorable win.

The opener has also developed a strong understanding with Prabhsimran Singh, with the duo forming one of the most dynamic uncapped Indian partnerships this season. Their consistency has masked Punjab’s middle-order struggles and provided the team with solid starts in almost every game.

Anil Kumble, speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out, praised Arya’s ability to time the ball effortlessly. “The ball just pings off his bat,” Kumble said. “It looks like he’s just tapping it, but it flies to the fence.”

Arya’s IPL 2025 campaign is not just about sixes and strike rates. It’s about the trust he has earned from his captain, from his coach, and now from fans. Priyansh Arya has passed every test thrown at him so far in his maiden IPL season. And as Punjab Kings gear up for the playoffs, they know they have unearthed a rare gem, one who can fearlessly take down the best and win them their maiden IPL title.

